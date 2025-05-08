Liberia: History in Making!

In this rich, red soil of Liberia, palm seeds are planted with care and harvested with pride. But for too long, the country has sent its crude palm oil abroad -- raw, unrefined, and stripped of its full potential. That changes now.

Mano Manufacturing Company is building Liberia's first-ever palm oil refinery -- a landmark investment that fulfills a national promise: to own the full journey from the seed to bottle.

Set to open this year, this refinery will process crude palm oil into high-quality refined products -- RBD palm oil, olein, and stearin -- all from Liberian soil. It's not just an industrial milestone. It's a declaration of independence from decades of missed opportunity, and a commitment to keep value where it belongs: in the hands of Liberians.

The economic impact is profound. The refinery will create hundreds of jobs, stimulate local supply chains, and reduce Liberia's reliance on imported edible oils. Smallholder farmers will be brought into a traceable, transparent value chain, giving them stable markets and fairer incomes. Skilled trades, logistics, packaging, quality control -- all will grow from this single investment.

Socially, it's a spark of transformation. Young Liberians will be trained not just to work, but to lead. Families will see new income, new hope, and new dignity. And for the first time, a child in Bomi or Grand Cape Mount might open a bottle of cooking oil and know: it came from their land, their people, their future.

Built with international sustainability standards, including RSPO principles and a strict NDPE policy, the refinery also shows that industrialization and environmental responsibility can -- and must -- go hand in hand.

At Mano, we believe palm oil should do more than leave the country. It should lift the country. That's why we do it all: from the seed to bottle -- proudly, sustainably, and in Liberia.