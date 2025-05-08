Liberia: Cuttington University, Police Break Ground for Campus Depot

8 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Rancy Clarke

Suakoko — Cuttington University and the Liberia National Police have broken ground for a new police depot on the university's main campus in Suakoko, aiming to improve safety for students, staff and surrounding communities.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held Wednesday, May 7, followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the university and the LNP.

Cuttington University President Dr. Romell Horton said the project reflects a shared commitment to safety, security and institutional development.

"Education can only flourish in an environment where safety, justice and the rule of law are upheld," she said, emphasizing the need for a police presence on campus.

Dr. Horton said the facility, once completed, will not only enhance security but also foster collaboration between academia and law enforcement. She added that the partnership will provide training opportunities for campus security personnel and support broader capacity-building efforts in Liberia's security and fire service sectors.

Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman called the initiative a strategic move to address insecurity through cooperation and community engagement.

"This partnership with Cuttington University not only seeks to address manpower gaps, but also ensures that the quality of life can be improved," he said.

Dignitaries attending the ceremony included Sen. Prince Moye, Rep. Eugene Kollie, representatives of the Episcopal Church, Bong County officials and other local leaders.

