Liberia: Speaker Koffa's Resignation Would Reflect Respect for Law, Not Weakness - - Rev. Blamo

Monrovia — The chairman of the Citizens Action Committee (CAC), Rev. Philip S. Blamo, said Wednesday that if House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa were to resign, it should not be viewed as a sign of weakness or defeat but rather a gesture of respect for the rule of law and constitutional order.

Speaking on behalf of the civic advocacy group that promotes justice, good governance and constitutional integrity, Rev. Blamo said such a decision would symbolize a reaffirmation of democratic principles and a blow to those who, he claimed, have deliberately distorted the 1986 Constitution for political purposes.

The CAC's statement was released in Monrovia on May 7, amid ongoing national debate about whether Speaker Koffa will step down following a recent ruling from the Supreme Court of Liberia that resolved the long-standing leadership dispute within the House of Representatives.

In its decision, the high court ruled legislative actions taken under Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon -- leader of the so-called majority bloc -- unconstitutional and reaffirmed the legitimacy of Speaker Koffa's leadership.

"As an organization rooted in the principles of justice, patriotism and democratic accountability, we believe Liberia stands at a critical crossroads -- a moment that will define our national commitment to the rule of law and democratic integrity," the CAC statement read.

Rev. Blamo stressed that Koffa's resignation, if it occurs, would be a reminder that the law must prevail above partisanship, misinformation and political pressure.

While he acknowledged that a resignation could be seen as an act of humility and selflessness, Rev. Blamo warned that such a move might also set a dangerous precedent for Liberia's judiciary and democratic institutions.

"The decision would suggest that justice can be influenced by loud voices and political interests, rather than by clear legal interpretation and constitutional fidelity," he said. "If we allow political factions to influence constitutional processes without restraint, we risk weakening the very foundation of our republic."

Blamo called any potential resignation a serious and consequential act -- one not taken lightly or under duress, but one that should weigh heavily on the future of justice, institutional stability and national unity.

"Should Speaker Koffa choose to resign, the Citizens Action Committee will regard it as a resignation of honor -- a profound gesture of respect for the Constitution and a sacrifice made in the interest of national peace and legal clarity," he said. "Such an action would expose systemic flaws, judicial missteps and the influence of partisan politics in the legal process -- shortcomings that we, as a nation, must urgently address."

The CAC commended Speaker Koffa for his "constitutional stewardship" during what it described as a period of political turbulence, praising his calm demeanor and adherence to the rule of law throughout the impasse.

"Whether he remains in office or steps aside, Speaker Koffa's leadership will stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to Liberia's democratic order," Rev. Blamo said.

The group also expressed appreciation to Liberians -- including civil society actors, legal professionals and lawmakers -- who supported Koffa and upheld the Constitution during the crisis. Their collective stance, Blamo said, reinforced the foundational belief that the law must prevail not occasionally or selectively, but consistently.

Rev. Blamo concluded with a call to national unity, encouraging all Liberians -- regardless of political affiliation -- to reflect on the implications of the moment and commit to upholding democratic principles.

"The law will always be the law," he said. "Let justice -- not politics -- be our guiding light."