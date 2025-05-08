Liberia: Maryland - Technology College Explores Web Development Endowments

Harper — The Department of Computer Science at William V.S. Tubman University's College of Engineering and Technology on Monday, May 4, hosted a one-day symposium on web development aimed at promoting digital innovation among students.

The event, held in the university's Audio Visual Room on its main campus in Harper, Maryland County, brought together more than 30 computer science students for an interactive dialogue on real-world problem-solving through technology.

The forum showcased six web-based platforms developed by senior students, including a digital complaint portal, a facial recognition attendance tracker, a network monitoring tool, and a volunteer management system, among others. Organizers said the goal was to nurture future information technology professionals with practical, hands-on experience in web solutions.

Felix Archie Blayon, IT director and instructor at Tubman University, commended the students for their enthusiasm and dedication during the session. He also praised faculty members for their guidance and mentorship.

"The faculty's mentorship is a practical, forward-thinking initiative that prepares our youth to meet the challenges of the global digital economy," Blayon said. "These students will be able to compete internationally in the technology space."

Blayon encouraged students from other disciplines to consider studying computer science, calling it a gateway to self-employment and a critical skill in today's digital world.

"In this modern era, there's hardly a profession that doesn't involve computer technology," he said. "Computer science is an elite profession."

Following the symposium, two participating students, Garshow W. Gbojueh and Mai S.J. Reed, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to apply classroom theory to real-world scenarios.

"This symposium gave us a chance to bring our ideas to life," Gbojueh said. "It's a dream come true for our academic journey."

Reed added, "We urge stakeholders to invest more in information technology. It's not just about skills, but about fostering entrepreneurship and intellectual growth."