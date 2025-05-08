Liberia: Government Restores Communication in Rural Bomi, Grand Cape Mount

Suehn Mecca — After years of climbing hilltops and trekking long distances just to find a mobile signal, residents of Suehn Mecca in Bomi County now have a reason to celebrate: their phones finally work again.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), has reactivated a long-dormant telecom tower in one of Liberia's most underserved rural towns.

The initiative is part of the government's Universal Access Program, which aims to expand telecom infrastructure to remote areas where private investment has historically lagged due to low commercial viability. The project is funded through a 0.5% annual gross revenue contribution from MNOs to the Universal Access Fund, which is managed by the LTA.

"This is not a favor -- it's a right," said Patrick Honnah, LTA's acting commissioner for public affairs and universal access, who led the rollout. "Today we're proving that every Liberian deserves to be part of the national dialogue, regardless of geography."

Honnah was joined by Commissioner Ben Fofana and Post and Telecommunications Minister Sekou Kromah for the launch event, which also featured the distribution of 50 mobile phones to residents to ensure immediate access to the newly restored network. Starlink internet terminals were also deployed to boost data services in especially remote areas.

From Silence to Signal: Locals React

The impact was immediate and deeply felt.

"This will change everything," said Ambulia V. Davis, principal of the Suehn Mecca Elementary School. "We can now research lessons, coordinate with education authorities, and give our students access to the digital world."

At the local clinic, Mary Dossen, a midwife in the maternal and child health department, said the restored signal will drastically improve emergency response. "We've lost lives in the past because we couldn't reach referral hospitals. Now we have a line out in case of emergencies."

Local government officials also welcomed the reconnection.

"We've been left out for too long," said Saymonlu B. Dorley, township commissioner of Suehn Mecca. "This isn't just about making calls -- it's about safety, education, commerce, and dignity."

John V. Kongo, special assistant to Bomi County District 3 Rep. Sam P. Jallah, called the move "a promise fulfilled," noting that the lawmaker had consistently advocated for rural connectivity.

Looking Ahead: More Towns to Benefit

The Suehn Mecca reconnection marks the beginning of a broader national effort. According to Honnah, upcoming phases will cover parts of Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and other rural counties where telecom access remains limited.

With a clear roadmap and sustainable funding mechanism, the LTA says its goal is to bridge the last-mile connectivity gap and bring thousands of Liberians into the digital fold.