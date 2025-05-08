Liberia: Acting LEC MD Sherif Credits Increased Electricity Input, CLSG Experience As Key to Improved Power Supply - Unveils Long-Term Solution

Monrovia — Liberia has made notable progress in its post-war recovery, but the energy sector has long been a persistent challenge. The country's primary source of electricity is the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant in White Plains, which has a maximum generating capacity of 88 megawatts. However, output has plummeted to just 35 megawatts due to the seasonal drop in the St. Paul River's water level.

To supplement the shortfall, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has relied on thermal power plants at Bushrod Island, which use fuel oil. Yet, even with that backup, the national grid has been unable to meet growing demand. Load shedding became the norm, and many communities were left with just 4-5 hours of electricity per day.

But things are changing.

Under the leadership of Mohammed Mulibah Sherif--appointed Acting Managing Director of LEC in April--power supply has significantly improved. Sherif, who brings extensive experience from his role as former General Manager of the regional power transmission company TRANSCO CLSG (Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea), attributes the turnaround to a mix of leadership, strategic planning, and regional cooperation.

"I bring years of experience in Liberia, the region, and beyond," Sherif said. "You have to engage the regional bloc--identify excess power, negotiate, and bring it on board. There's no other option in the short term; you must rely on imports before optimizing domestic generation. That's what we're doing now."

A New Era of Reliable Power

Speaking to reporters at his Waterside Office, Sherif explained that the current power mix includes 35 megawatts from Mount Coffee and 50 megawatts imported via CLSG, and about 15 from the heavy fuel oil (HFO) thermal plants, allowing LEC to generate around 100 megawatts--a level that has practically eliminated load shedding.

"Everyone gets light. Our feeders are all on. It's about effective leadership--responding quickly to changes, recalibrating when things don't work, and moving forward decisively," he said.

Upon assuming office, Sherif said he commissioned a full assessment of the entire power value chain--generation, transmission, distribution, and commercial services. Based on the findings, his team focused on addressing low-hanging fruits and empowering staff.

"We gave the team autonomy, support, and tools--and held them accountable. The result is improved service. We're driven by outcomes, not praise. We'll keep accelerating until Liberia gets what it deserves," he added.

Long-term Solutions on the Horizon

Sherif announced ambitious projects aimed at ending Liberia's reliance on imported electricity. Key among them is a 270-megawatt gas-powered plant to be built in Grand Bassa County under a public-private partnership--the first of its kind in Liberia.

"This project will transform Liberia's energy sector," he said, noting that groundbreaking will take place soon, with the first phase delivering 140 megawatts in 15 months. The site will also host a technical college and a hospital.

LEC is also collaborating with the African Development Bank and the European Union to expand Mount Coffee's capacity by an additional 40 megawatts. In addition, a 20-megawatt solar power facility near Mount Coffee is set to become operational by October.

"The World Bank has approved funds for battery storage for the solar plant, which is vital for bridging the energy gap during the dry season," Sherif noted.

These projects, he said, are all part of a larger vision to achieve energy independence while maintaining beneficial regional partnerships.

Tackling Government Debt

On the issue of debts owed to LEC by government ministries and agencies, Sherif disclosed ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Finance to establish a more sustainable model.

"We're working to settle legacy debts and considering a prepaid system, but it must be backed by accurate data on individual ministries' consumption. We're proposing an escrow account into which the Ministry of Finance can pay based on allotments requested by various agencies," he explained.

Why He Took the Job

Sherif, an economist by training, previously served as Director General of TRANSCO CLSG and as Chief Economist at the Ministry of Finance from 2012 to 2014. On why he accepted the role at LEC, he said it was a decision rooted in patriotism.

"There's nowhere like home. I came back out of love for country, not for money. I took nearly a 50% pay cut and left a regional role managing four countries. When I see countries like Ghana, Benin, and Togo with 24/7 electricity, I ask, why not Liberia? I knew I could help," he said.

Cracking Down on Power Theft

Sherif identified power theft as one of the most pressing challenges facing the LEC. He emphasized that reducing theft is critical for sustaining improved electricity supply.

"If Liberians stop stealing power and just buy their tokens, we won't need central government subsidies. Power theft is costing LEC about 27-30% in losses--nearly US$40 million annually. In a few years, that could rise to US$100 million--money that could build new hydro, gas, or solar plants," he warned.

LEC, he added, has rolled out technologies to detect illegal connections and is urging the public to report offenders.

"If you see something, say something. Even if it's one of our employees. We now have technology to track usage and identify theft. If your meter shows no activity but you have electricity, we'll know--and we're coming," Sherif warned.

He noted that in addition to the anti-power theft taskforce, LEC Is leveraging intelligence reports to crack down on violators.

Meeting Regional Financial Obligations

Under Sherif's leadership, Liberia has begun settling debts owed to regional power suppliers--an issue that had previously affected supply.

"We've made significant progress. We recently paid US$500,000 to CLSG and US$4.5 million to CI-Energies in Côte d'Ivoire. That's why you're seeing more consistent power," he said.