Nigeria: Just in - Three Katsina PDP Reps Defect to APC

8 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gift Chapiodekina, Abuja

Three members of the House of Representatives from Katsina State elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) formally announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made during plenary at the National Assembly in Abuja and was read out by the Speaker of the House, Rep Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session.

The defecting lawmakers cited the lingering internal crisis and unresolved issues within the PDP as the major reasons behind their decision to leave the party.

According to them, the instability within the PDP has made it difficult to effectively serve their constituents and align with progressive governance.

Their defection marks another political win for the APC as it continues to consolidate power across key states.

In a show of solidarity and support, the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, was present in the chamber to witness the lawmakers' formal declaration.

