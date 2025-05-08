Liberia: Govt Launches Town Hall Meeting Amid Misinformation Chaos

Amid the spread of misinformation and attempts by individuals to mislead the public, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism, has launched a new initiative called "The Government Town Hall - Kakpa Kulon No" (Come, Let's Talk It...).

The initiative aims to promote inclusiveness, accountability, transparency, access to information, and participatory governance across Liberia by bringing citizens together under what is described as a town hall meeting. This forum seeks to decentralize government communication and bring governance closer to the people.

The launch event, held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congotown, was themed "Smart Spending, Shared Growth: Building an Inclusive Liberia under the AAID."

It brought together government officials, including Foreign Minister. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information, Broadcasting, Cultural Affairs and Tourism; Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine K. Ngafuan; LRA Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah; HSA boss Aldollah Kamara; EU representative; Chinese Ambassador; National Cultural Troupe; community leaders; civil society organizations; and the host, Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah, among others.

During the event, a panel discussion was held under the topic "Transforming Budget and Policies for Equitable Progress." Under this theme, Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan and LRA Boss Dorbor Jallah highlighted key issues such as the AAID, breakdown of the current budget allocation, revenue mobilization, fair taxation, grassroots and small business support.

After the discussion, participants were allowed to give feedback and ask questions on issues including the government's fight against illicit drugs, allocation of resources, and the budget allocated to education, among others.

The two panellists responded to these questions and concerns raised during the event, which they believe will help shape future government spending.

Officially launching the initiative, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti commended those who have supported the ministry over the years, noting that the initiative aims to listen to the people "who the government is here to serve."

She stated that Liberians across the country have different views on the intentions of governance, and other basic needs, but there is often a lack of dialogue. She called this process inclusive governance, which allows reflection on various functions of government including tourism, road connectivity, and responsibilities at all levels.

She emphasized that this includes the involvement of all citizens to help improve the country's development.

"So this 'Come Let's Talk' is not about saying government is doing everything perfectly, no! It's about all of us coming together to discuss the good, knowing that every country has its own challenges," she added.

She further said that the initiative will help promote unity and peace across the country, particularly focusing on fixing Liberia. And at the same time expressing hope that development discussions, which often come with challenges, would be inclusive of everyone's efforts.

Giving the keynote address on behalf of the Vice President, she launched the initiative encouraging the gathering not to allow anyone to divide them but to put the country's interests first.

"If we come together, there will be a better country, and through all our efforts, we will build Liberia."

Presenting the opening address, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah revealed that the Town Hall Program is a form of communication meant to bring the government closer to the people and help them better understand government policies and processes.

He stated that the Government Town Hall is also intended to broaden the mindset and modernize their means of communication.

"In Liberia's governance history, the town hall has been used since the late 1950s by President William R. Tolbert, who primarily interpreted government actions to traditional leaders and county administrators," he noted.

However, he said that today, people are eager to sit with their leaders to get answers to issues within their communities. Based on this, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism decided to diversify its public information dissemination by introducing the Government Town Hall.

He said the program is a public engagement and outreach forum designed to foster constructive dialogue between the government and citizens on critical issues. "It allows policymakers and government officials to interact face-to-face with citizens,"

"As a government, we will continue through MICAT to promote public participation as a means of ensuring open governance and enforcing government policies," he added.

Meanwhile he closed by calling on the Government of Liberia, international partners, and NGOs to help with support from the program.

For his part, Bernard Benson, a lifelong entertainer turned politician, commonly know as Dj blue commended the government further noting that bringing citizens together is the right move to boost government credibility, as it provides the opportunity to listen and understand the realities they face.

Also, in a remark, Nona Deprez EU Ambassador to Liberia encouraged the gathering to engage in dialogue and hold their government accountable.

Also, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, shared his experience during the launch of the AAID, noting the progress made in promoting the rule of law. Emphasizing China's democratic practices in decision-making, he expressed support for the initiative.

The Sudanese Ambassador to Liberia described this as the beginning of genuine dialogue between the government and its people. He pledged Sudan's support for the initiative.

Meanwhile, a video documentary was played highlighting the government's projects and policies over the past year under the Boakai administration.