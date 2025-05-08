Liberia: NTA Breaks Ground for New Administrative Building

Monrovia — The Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Jerolimek Mathew Piah, has revealed that the Liberia National Transit Authority (NTA) will officially break ground for the construction of its new administrative building on May 31, 2025.

It can be recalled that on May 5, 2022, the building housing the National Transit Authority was gutted by fire. Though an investigation by the National Fire Service later confirmed that the blaze was caused by an arson attack, but since the incident, the NTA has faced significant operational challenges due to the lack of a permanent administrative space.

Responding to calls from the agency, the government initiated a process to secure bids for the reconstruction. However, the process was initially halted by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) due to procedural concerns.

Despite the delay, President Joseph Boakai intervened and instructed that the process resume. Following renewed engagement, a reconstruction bid was successfully launched, leading to the selection of a contractor for the project.

Speaking Tuesday May 6, 2025, at the Ministry of Information Culture Affair and Tourism Minister confirmed that the contract for the building's construction has been finalized and signed, with the Ministries of Justice and Finance also attesting to the agreement.

He told our reporter that the new administrative building is expected to restore structure and efficiency to the NTA's operations and improve service delivery for commuters across the country.

In another development, Minister Piah revealed that the NTA, in keeping with its national plan to revamp public transportation across the country, has signed a contract through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and a private vendor for the procurement of 55 new buses and five cargo trucks.

According to him, the terms of the contract have been approved by the Debt Management Committee, and a resolution endorsing the procurement is expected to be completed this week. "Once finalized, the procurement process will officially commence."

Meanwhile he says, the new buses and trucks are expected to arrive in Liberia within 60 days.