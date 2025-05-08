Ghana: Beyond 120 Days ...Focus On Bringing Relief to Ghanaians - Dr Sakara

A Development Specialist Agriculture and Rural Economy, Dr Abu Sakara Foster, has urged the government to focus on the bigger picture of ensuring access to employment, education, infrastructure and formulating viable policies, to bring relief to the people, as it assesses its 120 days in office.

This, he said would imply proper investment in infrastructure, manpower and water resources, adding that "so that we will reduce our transaction cost and become competitive in domestic markets."

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday in an exclusive interview on the 120 days stewardship of the John Dramani Mahama administration, he said "rather than be caught up in chasing after the excesses of the past administration, there is the need to leverage the country's comparative advantage and turn them into competitive advantages."

This call, he said was not intended to discourage the fact that the wrongs of the past should not be right, but intended to draw attention of the government on the need to stay focus on delivering the larger picture.

He said the government had demonstrated a clear departure from the past where it was made to look as though the opinions of all others did not matter over the past 120days.

"We don't have an administration that is hell bent on doing whatever it wants to do, and to hell with the rest of us. Perhaps that feeling now in Ghana, and from what I have spoken to you about, people are feeling that least this government, under Mahama's administration, is sticking within the framework of what we accept as good," he said.

Dr Foster said by and large, people had the feeling that in this 120 days the new administration had returned the country to a position where there was a governance framework which sets limits to what people could do.

He said the fact that the government seems to have gotten the country back on track in itself was an achievement. However, energies must not be expended on the past.

Dr Foster who was a former flagbearer for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) said the country must focus on ways of building a brighter future especially given the critical times in which the world found itself.

"The whole issue of having a mindset of a reset of the country is entirely appropriate, because in these tectonic global shifts in global power, economy, finance and what have you, we also have to reconstruct our development agenda in such a way that we are in tandem with it," he said.

He said a number difficult decisions and follow through would have to be made to finally get the country where it had to get to and every effort must be made to ensure the country succeeded.

"To make sure that we do so let's all get together and give the President and his team our support in that direction. And yes, I know people are hurting, but let's not allow our emotions to reel our future, which it can be glorious," he emphasised.