Liberia: LNP and Cuttington University Forge Partnership

Suakoko — To strengthen security and deepen community engagement, the Liberia National Police (LNP) and Cuttington University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and officially launched construction of a new police depot on the university's main campus in Suakoko, Bong County.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked a milestone in collaborative efforts to enhance law enforcement presence while fostering a safer, more conducive environment for academic pursuits.

Senior LNP officials, Cuttington University administrators, local government leaders, traditional chiefs, and community members gathered to support the initiative.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman hailed the partnership as a transformative step in the LNP's evolution.

"Today marks a new chapter--defined by vision, renewal, and strategic partnership," Coleman said. "The LNP-Cuttington University Capacity Development Program is more than recruitment; it is a bold step toward building a professional, educated, and youth-driven police force."

Coleman emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda and the Liberia National Police Service Charter, demonstrating how collaboration between public institutions and academia can address manpower challenges and drive national progress. He also revealed plans to replicate the program across other universities and regions in Liberia.

Deputy Inspector General for Training and Manpower Development, Sardatu L.M. Reeves, echoed these sentiments.

"Today's ceremony is not just about signing an MoU or turning earth; it represents a national turning point where we align education with service, intellect with discipline, and youth with purpose," she remarked.

Reeves highlighted how the partnership addresses critical challenges within the LNP, including an aging workforce and regional disparities in policing. Under the initiative, students will pursue degrees in criminal justice, conflict management, and related fields while undergoing structured police training. Graduates will enter the force as intellectually sharp, ethically grounded, and operationally ready officers.

"This partnership will also decentralize police training, tap into local talent, and support female enrollment--a cornerstone of our gender mainstreaming agenda," Reeves added. Expansion plans are already underway for similar programs in Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Maryland, and beyond.

Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye, District #5 Representative Eugene J.M. Kollie, and the Director General of the Civil Service Agency were among dignitaries who expressed their support at the event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cuttington University President, Dr. Romelle A. Horton, welcomed the collaboration, calling it a shared commitment to community safety.

"This partnership is a testament to our joint vision for a safer, more secure learning environment. We believe this police depot will serve both the university and the broader Suakoko community," Dr. Horton stated.

The new police depot will function as a local command post, offering crime prevention, rapid response, and community policing services. It will also open avenues for collaboration between police and students in areas such as criminal justice research and public safety initiatives.

Construction is set to commence in the coming months.

This partnership highlights the expanding role of Liberia's academic institutions in bolstering national security and promoting community development. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.