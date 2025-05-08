Liberia: Bong Attorney Vows to Uphold the Law

Bong County Attorney Jonathan Flomo has pledged to uphold the law amid growing pressure from influential figures seeking the release of suspects arrested for illegal mining activities in Gbakonai, Zota District.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Liberia National Police and Cuttington University -- which will facilitate the construction of a police station on the university campus -- Atty. Flomo voiced his disappointment over what he described as attempts to undermine the justice system.

Following the recent arrest of a Burkinabé national and several others linked to illegal mining, Flomo revealed that he has received numerous calls from prominent citizens demanding the suspects' release.

"Some have even claimed that the arrested individuals are 'their interest,"' Flomo disclosed, condemning the interference as an attack on the rule of law and a threat to public confidence in the justice system.

He reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing the law without fear or favor, warning that any attempts to politicize or obstruct legal proceedings will be firmly resisted. Flomo also hinted that he may soon expose those trying to exert undue influence over the case.

On May 5, 2025, Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris and Attorney Flomo led a joint team to address growing concerns over unauthorized mining operations in Gbakonai, Electoral District #3. Following a press conference, the officials visited the mining site, where they observed significant environmental damage, including polluted water sources and farmlands converted into mining pits.

Local residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed fear and frustration, citing threats to their livelihoods and safety due to the mining activities.

Superintendent Norris and Attorney Flomo assured the community that decisive action would follow, including the prosecution of those involved and efforts to restore the damaged environment. They also warned other illegal operators in Bong County to halt their activities or face similar crackdowns.

The visit marks a significant step in Bong County's fight against illegal mining, setting a precedent for stricter enforcement and stronger collaboration among local authorities, law enforcement, and the community.