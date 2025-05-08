Africa: Reclaiming Africa - a Call for Bold Leadership Rooted in Indigenous Realities

opinion

Across Africa, a quiet but powerful revolution is underway--led not by slogans or promises, but by action. From Rwanda to Burkina Faso, we are witnessing a bold new leadership philosophy that rejects imported governance systems and embraces practical, homegrown strategies to uplift African nations from systemic poverty.

Rwanda was the spark. Under President Paul Kagame, the country rose from the ashes of genocide to become one of Africa's most admired development stories. Through strategic national planning--Vision 2020 and now Vision 2050--Rwanda invested heavily in infrastructure, technology, education, and healthcare. The country laid over 2,300 kilometers of fiber-optic cable, positioning itself as an emerging ICT hub. The government took a hard line against corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency, choosing action over endless red tape. While Kagame's leadership is not without controversy, the results are indisputable: rising literacy, improved life expectancy, and sustained economic growth.

Now the torch has passed to Burkina Faso, where Captain Ibrahim Traoré is igniting the next chapter. At just 36, he has become the face of a generation unafraid to take ownership of its destiny. Traoré's administration has nationalized two major gold mines--Boungou and Wahgnion--and launched the country's first gold refinery. These moves are more than economic--they are symbolic: a break from dependency and a declaration of sovereignty.

He's halted export permits for small-scale gold production, cracked down on illicit trade, and begun reclaiming control over the country's mineral wealth. In doing so, he has captured the imagination of young Africans tired of poverty in nations blessed with riches.

His message is clear: Africa's path to prosperity must be charted from within.

And now, voices like Botswana's Duma Boko are rising in support of Traoré's approach--demanding governance models that allow leaders to act boldly without years of political gridlock. This is not a rejection of democracy--it is a redefinition of it, rooted in Africa's reality.

Liberia Must Pay Attention

This growing movement echoes the central message of Rich Land, Poor Country: The "Paradox of Poverty" in Liberia, written by my good friend Samuel P. Jackson. In his deeply insightful book, Jackson confronts why Liberia, despite being rich in resources, remains trapped in underdevelopment. He doesn't lay all the blame on foreign powers--he challenges us to rethink our governance, to address the internal dysfunction, and to craft solutions that reflect Liberia's unique historical and cultural realities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jackson warns of the danger in blindly importing foreign political models--especially when they don't match our socio-political fabric. He urges us instead to build systems that work for us, not for donor reports or international approval.

His analysis aligns with the shift now taking root across Africa--from Rwanda's technocratic discipline to Burkina Faso's resource reclamation.

Watch. Read. Reflect. Act.

If you care about Liberia's future--or Africa's future--now is the time to engage. I strongly recommend watching this important video:

The Stranglehold of Western Democracy on Africa

And read Samuel Jackson's Rich Land, Poor Country. It's more than a book--it's a blueprint.

A Final Word to My Fellow Liberians

The winds of change are blowing across Africa. Let us not be left behind. In our next elections, let us choose leadership that reflects this new awakening--leaders who understand that sovereignty is more than waving flags; it's about reclaiming our resources, reforming our institutions, and refusing to settle for mediocrity.

If Rwanda could rise. If Burkina Faso can reclaim. Then Liberia, too, can lead.

But only if we demand more. And choose wisely.