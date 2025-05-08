Burkina Faso: No, Burkina Faso's Military Leader Ibrahim Traoré Not Dead As Claimed Online

IN SHORT: TikTok videos claim Burkina Faso's leader is dead, but all evidence shows Ibrahim Traoré is alive and still popular among pan-Africanists.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré became Burkina Faso's leader in September 2022 after leading a coup that ousted interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Damiba had himself overthrown president Roch Kaboré in January 2022.

At 36, Traoré is one of the world's youngest leaders. He presents himself as a pan-Africanist inspired by Burkina Faso's former revolutionary president, Thomas Sankara.

Traoré has focused on boosting local industries to make the country self-sufficient, and taken control of resources like gold.

He has tried to limit foreign influence, especially former colonial masters France, strengthened ties with Russia and cracked down on corruption.

As a result of his radical reforms and comparisons with Sankara his popularity has grown, especially among African youth, despite accusations of authoritarianism and limiting free speech. Traoré says the country is going through a needed transformation to restore stability.

In the first months of 2025, several commentators have explored why he has so captured the imagination of many.

It is in the context that some online users have sought to take advantage of Traoré's popularity by sensationally - and falsely - claiming he has died.

One TikTok video, uploaded on 13 April 2025, shows him on a medical bed in uniform, possibly donating blood. Others in military and medical clothing are present.

The video however offers conflicting captions. One says "Quick recovery", while another, in large letters on a red background, says "Rest in peace", suggesting Traoré has died. The video has over 3,500 views.

Another April video also claims Traoré has died, with a caption saying "Rest in peace Ibrahim Traoré." It has nearly 5,000 reactions and over 400 comments.

But is the Burkinabè leader really dead? We took a closer look.

Plenty evidence of life

The TikTok videos offer no real proof of their claims - just captions and images. A mix of keyword and reverse image searches reveal the image in the first video was indeed of Traoré donating blood, on 14 June 2024.

No trusted news source has reported that he is unwell or dead, as would be expected given his growing reputation on the continent. In fact, Traoré has continued public duties since the videos were shared, as shown by posts on his official X account and the presidential website.

On 30 April 2025 he thanked those in solidarity with him against imperialism and neo-colonialism on the continent, in a post published on X.

He also chaired a cabinet meeting on 2 May. The claim that Ibrahim Traoré is dead is false.