Kenya Seeks to Establish Secondary KQ Hub in Accra to Boost West African Connectivity

Nairobi — Kenya has formally requested the government of Ghana to allow its national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), to establish a secondary hub in Accra as part of efforts to enhance air connectivity within West Africa and to global destinations.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir made the request during an official visit to Accra, where he conveyed a special message of goodwill from President William Ruto to Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana.

"In the spirit of enhancing people-to-people contacts and advancing commercial linkages to strengthen intra-African trade as envisioned under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), I requested H.E. Mahama to consider allowing Kenya Airways to establish a secondary hub in Accra," said Chirchir.

He said the proposal aligns with broader goals under the AfCFTA agreement, which has its secretariat headquartered in Accra, to deepen regional integration and promote economic development across the continent.

Chirchir noted that Kenya and Ghana have enjoyed longstanding diplomatic and trade ties and are committed to expanding their cooperation through the Binational Commission Cooperation Framework.

Currently, Kenya Airways operates flights to several West African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Senegal, and Cameroon.

Establishing a secondary hub in Accra, he said, would strategically position Ghana as a key aviation gateway to the region, fostering stronger trade, tourism, and investment ties between West Africa and the rest of the world.

"This strategic hub would enhance Accra's profile as a regional aviation center and support economic prosperity in Ghana and the broader Western Africa region," he added.

The move is also expected to support Kenya's ambition to become a leading player in intra-African connectivity while complementing Ghana's own development agenda in aviation, trade, and investment.