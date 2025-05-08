Liberia: Taking Govt to the People

In an effort to acquaint the citizenry with the operations and developmental initiatives of the Liberian government, the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration has embarked upon an effort to have Liberians informed about what their government is and isn't doing.

This initiative, which is proactive in nature, is known as the Government Town Hall (GTH) Initiative-This town hall engagement with the people will be held across the country under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT). It is styled "Kapa Kulono", a Kpelleh phrase meaning "Come Let's Talk It."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, officially launched on Wednesday, April 7, at the EJS Ministerial Complex. It was launched under the theme: "Smart Spending, Shared Growth: Building an Inclusive Liberia Under the AAID," held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

During her address at the event, the Minister highlighted the significance of discussing development matters without political biases--emphasizing the necessity of addressing social and economic challenges without linking them to political affiliations, as these issues impact all Liberians equally.

"We must learn how to talk about developmental issues without politicizing them. Social and economic challenges do not recognize political parties. They affect all Liberians equally," she said.

She emphasized that the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) serves as a people-centric policy framework intended to engage Liberians across all levels.

She underscored that the AAID is more than just a theoretical document; it signifies a commitment to ensuring that every Liberian, regardless of their location, feels acknowledged, heard, and involved in national discussions.

"The AAID is not just a document on paper. It is a commitment to ensure that every Liberian whether in the city or in the most remote village feels seen, heard, and included in the national conversation," Foreign Minister Nyanti added.

Minister Nyanti also stressed the importance of aligning domestic policies to influence Liberia's foreign policy direction.

The Minister, who is also the Dean of the Cabinet, highlighted the Boakai administration's initiative to bring governance closer to the people by actively seeking input from citizens. She affirmed that the government aims to engage with the population directly, listening, learning, and leading collaboratively with the people.

"This administration will not wait for people to come to the government. Instead, we will go to them to listen, to learn, and to lead together," she declared.

She lauded MICAT for conceptualizing and spearheading the "Kapa Kulono" initiative, noting that her ministry stands ready to support the initiative to the fullest, as it aligns with our shared values of inclusion, accountability, and participatory governance.

Minister of Information, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, described the initiative as a national dialogue platform for government officials and citizens to collaborate on moving Liberia forward.

Providing insight into the purpose of Kapa Kulono, Piah indicated, "This is more than a town hall; it is a national dialogue. Kapa Kulono is about coming together with the government and citizens to discuss how we move Liberia forward. It is an invitation to every Liberian to have a seat at the table.

According to him, the town hall series will rotate across the country's 15 counties, giving ordinary citizens a platform to engage directly with government officials, share their concerns, offer solutions, and receive updates on national policies and development efforts.

The launch of Kapa Kulono marks a significant milestone in the Boakai administration's pursuit of inclusive governance and effective public service delivery. By fostering honest and constructive dialogue, the government hopes to bridge gaps, rebuild trust, and ensure that development is not only top-down but also community-driven.

The initiative is part of the Boakai administration's broader agenda to deepen democratic engagement and ensure the active participation of citizens in national development. It aims to bring the government closer to the people, promoting dialogue and transparency around public policies and programs.