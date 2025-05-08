Liberia: Mines and Energy Establishes County Structures

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Wilmot Paye, has encouraged upcoming County Officers to approach their roles with dedication and a commitment to serving Liberia diligently, despite the challenges they may face.

At the commencement of a two-day orientation workshop aimed at preparing County Mine Officers, Mining Engineers, and Resident Geologists, Minister Paye emphasized the importance of public servants, particularly the newly recruited staff of the Ministry (MME), to navigate challenges effectively while carrying out their responsibilities to contribute to Liberia's advancement.

Minister Paye urged all Ministry staff to stand up and actively participate in the transformation of the mining and energy sectors, positioning that this approach would spotlight and isolate any individuals hindering progress.

The organization of the two-day orientation program and subsequent deployment of Mines and Energy representatives across different counties reflects Minister Wilmot Paye's vision to decentralize the Ministry.

This initiative, led by the Senior Management Team of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, aims to enhance access to Ministry services at the county level, reducing the inconvenience associated with long-distance travels to the Monrovia headquarters for individuals interested in mining and energy activities.

The orientation workshop, facilitated by senior Ministry officials including Deputy and Assistant Ministers, as well as Directors from the Operations (Mines), Energy, and Administration departments, concentrates on the policy and regulatory frameworks of both mining and energy sectors.