Nigeria: Kano Govt Bans Live Political Programmes, Issues Interview Guidelines to Journalists

The Kano State Government has banned live broadcasts of political programmes across media outlets in the state.

It also banned journalists from asking 'provocative questions' during interviews.

The government announced the decision after a meeting with 'media executives,' chaired by the state governor's spokesperson, Ibrahim Waiya.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Wednesday by Sani Yola, the Director, Special Duties, Kano State Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs.

According to the statement, "Anyone appearing on media platforms for interviews must sign an undertaking to refrain from making abusive, defamatory, or culturally offensive remarks.

"A ban has been placed on live political programmes across media outlets to prevent the spread of inflammatory content.

"Presenters (journalists) were also banned from asking provocative questions or making suggestive gestures that could lead to statements capable of defaming individuals or damaging the image of Kano State."

The government said the directives were meant "to promote responsible journalism, mutual respect, and the protection of Kano State's cultural and religious heritage,

Mr Yola said, "The quarterly meeting, convened by the Ministry of Information, aims to strengthen understanding and cooperation between media organisations and the government.

He said the effort was also "to ensure effective information dissemination that upholds the dignity and image of Kano State".

According to the statement, the media executives at the meeting pledged their continued cooperation with the government. They also offered valuable suggestions on improving broadcast standards and sanitising language during interviews.

The leader of the Kano media executives forum, Daniel Aboki, told PREMIUM TIMES that he was not in Kano when the meeting was held. He said he would comment on the development at the appropriate time.

Below is the full statement from the Government

KNSG, MEDIA EXECUTIVES UNITE TO UPHOLD ETHICAL BROADCASTING AND PROTECT CULTURAL VALUES

In a renewed effort to promote responsible journalism, mutual respect, and the protection of Kano State's cultural and religious heritage, the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, has met with media executives from across the state at his office.

The quarterly meeting, convened by the Ministry of Information, aims to strengthen understanding and cooperation between media organizations and the government, in order to ensure effective information dissemination that upholds the dignity and image of Kano State.

Speaking at the session, Comrade Waiya expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of media leaders, which he said has contributed immensely to the ministry's progress in curbing unethical content on public platforms. He commended the noticeable reduction in abusive language in some broadcast programmes, attributing the achievement to the productive engagements held in previous meetings.

Highlighting the government's commitment to preserving the state's moral standards, the Commissioner disclosed that sensitization programmes have been organized for political programme presenters, media commentators, and the Council of Friday Imams. These efforts, he noted, are designed to encourage responsible communication that conveys messages to the public without defamation or any act that could undermine the state's reputation.

Comrade Waiya further clarified that the government's stance is not to suppress political opposition but rather to safeguard the sanctity of Kano's cultural and religious values.

Among the key resolutions reached during the meeting were:

- Anyone appearing on media platforms for interviews must sign an undertaking to refrain from making abusive, defamatory, or culturally offensive remarks.

- A ban has been placed on live political programmes across media outlets to prevent the spread of inflammatory content.

- Presenters were also banned from asking provocative questions or making suggestive gestures that could lead to statements capable of defaming individuals or damaging the image of Kano State.

Media executives at the meeting pledged their continued cooperation and offered valuable suggestions on improving broadcast standards and sanitizing language, all geared towards promoting peace and mutual respect in society.

Signed

Sani Abba Yola

Director Special Duties

Kano State Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs

7th May, 2025