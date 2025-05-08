Nigeria: Delta Governor Receives National Sports Festival 'Torch of Unity'

Asaba — Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Tuesday in Asaba received the Torch of Unity from the National Sports Commission, towards the 22nd National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the governor stressed the importance of peace and unity, noting that sports competition has remained a unifying factor in Nigeria.

Oborevwori urged Delta State athletes, as defending champions, to prepare thoroughly for the tournament and brace up for the true spirit of excellence as they get ready for the Abeokuta meet.

The governor said, "Our young athletes and the entire sporting community in Delta State, as the defending champions, I charge you to uphold the spirit of excellence and discipline.

"You are the pride of our state and the future of our great nation.

"Delta State has consistently remained at the forefront of sporting excellence in Nigeria.

"We are immensely proud of our legacy, hosting and triumphantly winning the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival, and nurturing some of the finest athletes who continue to make us proud on the national and global stages.

"Let this moment also serve as a powerful reminder that, despite our diverse cultures and backgrounds, we are united by the Nigerian spirit: stronger together and driven by common dreams and aspirations.

"I commend the National Sports Commission and Ogun State, the host of the 22nd National Sports Festival, for sustaining this noble tradition and for continuing to promote the ideals of national unity and sporting excellence.

"As we receive this torch today, may it ignite in us a renewed sense of hope, passion, and national pride," stressed the governor.

Earlier, the Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission. Mr. Onoriode Oborevwori, in a welcome address, lauded the state government's immense contribution to the development of sports in the state, noting that the torch represents peace, unity and true spirit of sportsmanship.

Leader of the National Sports Commission delegation, Mrs Ikana Mbora, noted that President Bola Tinubu had, on March 25 2025 in Abuja, flagged off the National Sports Festival with a charge that the NSC take the torch round the 36 States of the federation and Abuja, while preaching unity.

The NSC team has gone round nearly all the states of the federation, including the North-East, North -Central, North -West and South-East, noting that the delegation was currently in South-South zone of the country, having have visited Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and on Tuesday in Delta State.