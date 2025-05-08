Gambia: NHRC Pushes for Reform to End Sexual Harassment At Workplaces

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for urgent institutional action to tackle sexual harassment in Gambian workplaces as it convenes a high-level workshop aimed at accelerating the adoption of its Generic Sexual Harassment Policy across public and private sectors.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day workshop in Banjul, NHRC Chairperson Emmanuel D Joof underscored the transformative potential of the policy which is designed to promote safe respectful and inclusive work environments throughout the country.

"This is more than a workshop or a document" he said, "it is about galvanizing action and creating a culture of zero tolerance for harassment and abuse in every workplace across The Gambia".

Joof emphasised that sexual harassment is not just a women's issue but a human rights development and governance issue that affects productivity trust and institutional integrity across sectors. He noted that while women are disproportionately affected, men and other vulnerable groups are also victims and often suffer in silence due to institutional inaction and cultural stigma.

Highlighting the findings of a previous NHRC study, Joof revealed that many institutions in The Gambia lack clear policy mechanisms for reporting and accountability structures to address workplace harassment prompting the Commission to develop a comprehensive user-friendly model policy for institutions to adopt or adapt.

The NHRC model sets out clear definitions complaint procedures investigation guidelines disciplinary measures and awareness strategies all aligned with international human rights standards and best practices.

Joof applauded the presence and support of key stakeholders including the Minister of Public Service, the UNDP, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, civil society actors and the private sector particularly the Gambia Chamber of Commerce whose involvement he said is vital to ensuring no sector is left behind.

He urged participants to engage fully during the workshop and ask difficult questions and commit to implementing the policy within their institutions stressing that real change will only come through collective commitment and accountability.

"As Chairperson of the NHRC, I assure you that we will continue to work with our partners to promote rights-based workplace conduct and hold institutions accountable when they fail in their duty of care," he concluded.

