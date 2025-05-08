Gambia: Police Arrest 22 for Car Drifting

Police have arrested twenty-two (22) individuals in connection with illegal drifting activities within the Brusubi area on 4 May 2025.

As part of ongoing efforts to curb reckless driving and promote road safety, a coordinated operation led to the arrest of individuals engaged in dangerous and unlawful motoring conduct.

On 6 May 2025, seven (7) suspects were caught in the act and subsequently arraigned before the Bundung Magistrate Court. Six (6) were remanded at Mile 2 Central Prison, while one (1) was remanded at the Juvenile Wing. The matter is scheduled for continuation on 14 May 2025.

Meanwhile, the remaining fourteen (14) are in custody, twelve (12) have been granted bail by the Prosecution Office. The other two (2) are scheduled to appear before the Bundung Magistrate Court yesterday.

The Gambia Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring public safety and upholding the law. Members of the public are urged to refrain from engaging in or supporting such unlawful activities.