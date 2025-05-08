Nigeria: You Are Not Alone - How Women Find Strength After Childbirth

Midwives in Sudan work to ensure that every childbirth is safe (file photo).

blog

Womi sat on the edge of the hospital bed, her newborn nestled beside her, tears quietly streaming down her face, not from pain or joy, but from an overwhelming wave of exhaustion, fear, and isolation. Despite the flood of congratulatory messages in family group chats and Facebook comments, she felt invisible. No one saw the anxiety keeping her awake at night. No one heard the silent questions: "Am I failing? Why do I feel so alone?"

In many parts of the world, one in five new mothers go through a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder. Most suffer in silence. These struggles often go unseen and untreated, with a lasting impact on both mother and baby. It can happen to any woman, regardless of age, race, or income. The signs can appear anytime during pregnancy or within the first year after delivery.

Becoming a mother can be one of the most life-changing and transformative experiences a woman can have. Yet for some, it can also feel isolating. As family structures evolve and cultural taboos around mental health persist, many women find themselves navigating motherhood without the traditional support systems they once could rely on.

Every year from May 5 to May 11, the global community commemorates Maternal Mental Health Week with campaigns to raise awareness about maternal mental health, also aiming to drive social change. The goal is to improve the quality of care for women experiencing all types of Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs), and to ensure maternal mental is recognised as essential to a woman's quality of life and health.

This year's theme, "Your Voice, Your Strength," is a powerful reminder that every story matters. In Nigeria, more women are finding strength in their voices and sharing their stories through social media.

From heartfelt Instagram posts to supportive WhatsApp groups, digital platforms are helping transform isolated struggles into collective conversations, connecting women with support networks, health resources, and culturally relevant interventions.

Maternal mental health: A quiet crisis

Postpartum depression (PPD) and other maternal mental health challenges are silently affecting the well-being of families across Nigeria. Studies show that PPD affects between 14.6% to 30% of Nigerian mothers, alarming numbers in a country where access to mental health services remains limited, especially outside urban centres. Data from a study of 200 mothers in Nigeria found that 22% reported symptoms of moderate to severe depression.

Many women suffer in silence, pressured by societal expectations and misconceptions, largely due to a lack of awareness about what post-partum depression truly is, as explored in this insightful 2012 Granta article . In a society where being a "strong woman" is often praised and silence mistaken for strength, new mothers are encouraged to smile through sleep deprivation, physical recovery, and the emotional shifts that come with a new identity.

However, mental health disruption do not disappear just because we refuse to talk about it. Maternal suicide is fast becoming a public health concern in Nigeria and other low-income countries

Social media: A lifeline or a load?

Nigeria is witnessing a rise in digital health platforms that aim to provide more structured mental health interventions. Apps like FriendnPal, MyCareBuddy, and PsyndUp are making help for mental health more accessible, offering AI chatbots, teletherapy, and mental health screening tools.

Social media has become an outlet in the effort to support maternal mental wellness. It offers what many new mothers desperately long for: community, connection, and information.

For some Nigerian women, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and motherhood forums are not just time-fillers; they are survival tools. Communities like African Mommy, Mamalette, and Fabmum have become safe spaces where mothers share experiences, get advice, and normalise the daily chaos of parenting.

These digital platforms echo what mental health experts have always known: social support is one of the most effective buffers against PPD, in an environment where many mothers are far from family and mental healthcare, the digital village steps in.

However, the implications for maternal mental health remains significant especially for rural and underserved populations. Not every mother in Nigeria can tap into these virtual communities or digital tools. The barriers are real and wide:

Digital literacy gaps : Many women, particularly in rural or lower-income communities, lack the skills to navigate online platforms confidently.

: Many women, particularly in rural or lower-income communities, lack the skills to navigate online platforms confidently. Infrastructure woes : Unstable electricity, spotty network coverage and the high cost of data create daily obstacles.

: Unstable electricity, spotty network coverage and the high cost of data create daily obstacles. Cultural stigma: A patient's culture shapes their mental health experiences and care-seeking behaviour, but broad assumptions about the mental health experiences, and failure to make support groups audience specific can lead to harmful stereotypes, silencing some voices and making even virtual support groups feel unsafe to join.

These challenges risk excluding the very women who might benefit most from online support.

While many mothers find comfort and connection online, others find anxiety, comparison, and the ever-present pressure to perform. Social media can set unrealistic expectations with curated images of clean homes, giggling babies, and post-baby bodies that snapped back faster than a rubber band. This digital perfectionism, backed by algorithms that reward the glossy and aspirational, can compound feelings of failure and self-doubt, especially for mothers already battling mental health issues.

So, what's the way forward?

Social media is neither a hero nor villain, it is a tool. Like any tool, it can help or not depending on how it is used and the support structures surrounding it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To harness the good and reduce the harm, we must:

Promote digital literacy among women, especially in rural areas, through community workshops and collaborations with local influencers. Subsidise internet/data access for low-income mothers, potentially through maternal health programmes or non-governmental organisations (NGOs.) Integrate online mental health tools with primary healthcare, so new mothers are routinely informed about digital resources during antenatal and postnatal visits. Encourage responsible representation on social media. Support influencers who show the real, unfiltered sides of motherhood. Protect user privacy through transparent data policies on maternal health platforms.

Social media has become a space where many mothers feel less alone -- where they can share, learn, and be heard. However, like any real-life community, it needs people and systems to make it safe and helpful.

To truly support mothers online and beyond, Nigeria needs to break down the barriers that stop women from getting the maternal help they need. That means more awareness about maternal mental health, better digital skills, affordable internet, strong privacy protections, and making sure mental health support is part of everyday maternal care.

With strong collaboration among policymakers, healthcare providers, tech innovators, and community groups, Nigeria can meaningfully advance maternal mental health, ease the burden of PPD, and improve outcomes for mothers.