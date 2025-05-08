Nigeria: Gov Abiodun - Gateway Games Will Be New Benchmark for National Sports Festival

*Appoints Odegbami as Grand Sports Ambassador of Ogun State

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has promised that the National Sports Festival scheduled to be hosted by the state beginning from May 16 through May 31, 2025 will become the new benchmark in the history of the sports fiesta.

Speaking yesterday while addressing sports journalists in the Governor's Office Press Centre in Abeokuta, Prince Abiodun insisted that Ogun State was ready to host the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to a memorable Games like never before.

He emphasised that Ogun was deliberate in choosing to host the 22nd National Sports Festival, now dubbed Gateway Games, as a way of showing to the rest of the country the great strides that have taken place in the state since 2006 when it first hosted.

"When we bidded to host, we were very deliberate about it. We have developed our infrastructures, improved massively on security, and other areas now than when Ogun first hosted in 2006. Now that we have moved into upgrading our tourism, culture and sports infrastructure, we believe that we have all that it takes to host a games like no other," stressed the Ogun State Governor.

Prince Abiodun said that it was also deliberate to have all the 10,000 athletes from the 36 states and the FCT in one Games Village as a way of creating unity amongst youths in the country.

"We are aware sports unite the people despite our various differences. This is why we are going to house and fed all the athletes coming to Ogun State for the Games in on place. It's going to be a Games Village, and that's like Olympics standard.

"We have also put the best security and transportation in place to ensure smooth transit to and from the Games Village and the venues for all the events," the Governor hinted.

He commended members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for working round the clock to ensure that facilities earmarked for the Gateway Games are of World-class standard.

"'The LOC and government have been working day and night to put finishing touches to our preparations. I can boldly say we are ready. "

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun unveiled Nigeria's former football captain and an African legendary star, Chief Segun Odegbami, as the Grand Sports Ambassador of Ogun State.

Also appointed as ambassadors are athlete Tobi Amusan and former boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

Prince Abiodun presented certificate of appointment to Chief Odegbami, whose activities will go beyond the National Sports Festival.

"Permit me to use this opportunity to perform this ceremony of unveiling Chief Segun Odegbami as our grand sports ambassador.

"The National Sports Festival will come and go, but we're already thinking of leveraging on the gains that will come from hosting the NSF.

"That's where Odegbami will come in to help us maximise the sports economy.

"He had already given us the template of the Amsterdam Arena, which we intend to replicate at the MKO Abiola Stadium," concludes the Ogun Governor.