Nigeria: Cancer Survivors, Others Swing Against the Scourge in Lagos

In a continued effort to inspire hope and raise awareness for cancer prevention, the Foundation for Cancer Care, is set to host the 3rd edition of its annual charity golf tournament, Swing Against Cancer Golf Day, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Ikoyi Golf Club.

The event will bring together survivors, supporters, and advocates united by a shared commitment to fighting cancer through golf.

The tournament not only serves as a platform for friendly competition but also plays a vital role in supporting the Foundation's critical outreach and treatment programmes.

This year's event aims to raise funds for two key initiatives: the acquisition of a state-of-the-art mobile cancer screening bus and the provision of radiotherapy treatments for patients who lack access to adequate healthcare.

Over 100 golfers are expected to participate in this year's tournament, competing in teams of four in a spirited team format. Among the participants will be cancer survivors.

Leading the lineup is the event's star attraction, Farooq Oreagba, fondly known as "King Steeze." A Cancer survivor and passionate advocate for awareness, his involvement in the tournament is expected to inspire participants and spectators alike, highlighting the importance of survivorship and the transformative power of support.

Providus Bank is Platinum sponsor for this year's edition. Other notable sponsors include Pan Ocean/Newcross Group, Sacvin, Bridge Fertility Clinic, Vetiva Capital, MayBrands, Shi Liva Polymers, Redus Center for Digestive Health, Lakeshore Cancer Center, and Leadway Assurance, all contributing to the success and reach of the event.

Chairman of the Foundation, Professor Chumy Nwogu emphasized the critical role of awareness and early detection in the fight against cancer: This year's event is organised by Concierge Sports