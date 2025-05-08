Nigeria: NPFL Effects Time Adjustment for Remo Stars Vs Ikorodu City

7 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)

There has been a slight adjustment to the kickoff time of the Matchday 37 fixture between recently emerged champions, Remo Stars, and Ikorodu City.

The match earlier scheduled to kickoff at 4 pm has been brought forward to 3 pm on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Davidson Owumi, said the slight adjustment is to ensure the safety of dignitaries and fans that would travel from Lagos to Ikenne for the trophy presentation ceremony that would hold at the end of the match.

"There obviously would many fans of both clubs travelling from Lagos for this match. In addition, we would be having dignitaries arriving through Lagos, and it will be very ideal for them to travel back under bright light of the day for safety reasons, " explained Owumi.

Preparations are at an advanced stage to organise an outstanding and colourful trophy presentation ceremony. A joint team of the NPFL and Remo Stars management have been putting finishing edges to the plan.

The match and the ceremony will be broadcast live on Startimes and the NPFLLive streaming platform of Propel Sports Africa.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.