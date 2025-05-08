Nigeria: NPFL Effects Time Adjustment for Remo Stars Vs Ikorodu City

There has been a slight adjustment to the kickoff time of the Matchday 37 fixture between recently emerged champions, Remo Stars, and Ikorodu City.

The match earlier scheduled to kickoff at 4 pm has been brought forward to 3 pm on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Davidson Owumi, said the slight adjustment is to ensure the safety of dignitaries and fans that would travel from Lagos to Ikenne for the trophy presentation ceremony that would hold at the end of the match.

"There obviously would many fans of both clubs travelling from Lagos for this match. In addition, we would be having dignitaries arriving through Lagos, and it will be very ideal for them to travel back under bright light of the day for safety reasons, " explained Owumi.

Preparations are at an advanced stage to organise an outstanding and colourful trophy presentation ceremony. A joint team of the NPFL and Remo Stars management have been putting finishing edges to the plan.

The match and the ceremony will be broadcast live on Startimes and the NPFLLive streaming platform of Propel Sports Africa.