Nigeria: 'Pad Me a Girl Initiative' Launches Pad Bank to Support IDP Girls, Women

Gatmash Media's 'PAD Me A Girl Initiative', in collaboration with Access Bank, has launched a transformative project, 'Pad Bank', to supply free reusable sanitary pads to girls and women living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, Durumi, Abuja, and Ortese, Benue.

The effort targets menstrual health awareness and aims to combat period poverty among displaced populations.

Convener of the PAD Me A Girl Initiative, Theresa Moses, expressed excitement about the launch of the Pad Bank, saying that it will restore dignity and provide relief to thousands of displaced girls and women.

According to her, access to menstrual hygiene is a basic right that supports education, health, and economic participation. She added that the Pad Bank provides a sustainable, eco-friendly solution, disclosing that the reusable pads can be washed and used multiple times, reducing dependency on disposables and contributing to environmental sustainability.

The initiative, she noted, supports several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG4 and five on quality education and gender equality, SDGs six and 12 on clean water and sanitation; responsible consumption and production, as well as SDG13 on climate action.

Moses noted that Access Bank plays a key role in funding and resource support, enabling the widespread distribution of reusable pads to those in need.

"We're proud to partner with PAD Me A Girl to promote menstrual health among IDPs," said Moses. "Together, we're working toward a future where no girl misses out on life or learning because of her period."

Other sponsors include Checkers Custard, Vita Baites Foods, PROSTAR SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, Jeffery Kuaran Foundation, Nigeria Online Media Alliance (NOMA), and anonymous donors.

Some of the beneficiaries shared how the pads have changed their lives.

"I'm grateful for the sanitary pads. I can now attend school without worrying," said Joy Terseer, 12.

"The pads gave me back my confidence," added Hadiza Ibrahim, 15. "Before, I lived in fear of embarrassment from unexpected periods. Now, I feel ready to face the world."