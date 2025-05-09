Nigeria: Don't Weaponise the Truth - Peter Obi Replies Critics Who Accused Him of De-Marketing Nigeria

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has told those accusing him of de-marketing Nigeria not to mistake telling the truth about the country for criticism.

Obi said that the truth about the country's challenges is essential to national growth.

The ex-governor of Anambra State said this in a post on X on Thursday.

Contrary to his critics, Obi argued that his comments about Nigeria's economic and political realities are meant to tarnish the country's image.

Although Obi didn't mention any name, his comment came a week after a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, accused him of speaking negatively about Nigeria abroad.

"I tried reminding those who argue that I de-marketed Nigeria by telling the truth about its economic and social status vis-à-vis the rest of the World that truth does not in any way de-market a nation," he said.

"Rather, it refines and strengthens it. But the moment we begin to weaponise the truth for political convenience, we dishonour the legacy of those who came before us. We betray the very essence of their sacrifices, their struggles, their hopes, and their dreams."

Obi further questioned the silence of critics who protested fuel and food price hikes during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

"I asked some very vital rhetorical and reflective questions, like what has suddenly happened to the protesting voices in this country, where are those who, in 2012/13, protested vigorously when increases in fuel, exchange rate, food and transport prices were moderate and manageable under President Jonathan, he said.

"Where are those who called President Jonathan all sorts of names, 'Clueless, corrupt, ineffective and lifeless government"? Where are they now that the Prices of everything have increased tenfold?"

He condemned the situation of the country, saying Nigeria loses innocent lives daily through insecurity, poverty, poor healthcare, and avoidable hardship.

