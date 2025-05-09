Nigeria: Lagos Confirms Dates for 2025 Public Service Exams

8 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that the year 2025 public service examinations will take place as planned, from May 13 to 19, at the Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo.

The Director of the state Examinations Board, Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, in a statement, reassured registered candidates across all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that there will be no changes to the examination schedule.

Candidates have been instructed to log into the Examinations Board Portal (https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng) with their registration credentials to print their exam slips and sitting arrangements.

Orunsolu emphasised the importance of coming prepared with printed slips and valid identification such as a staff ID, NIN, or LASRRA card.

"To ensure a smooth conduct of the exams, the use of electronic devices including mobile phones, iPads and smart watches will not be allowed within the examination halls," he said.

The director also urged candidates to adhere strictly to the examination guidelines and wished them success in this critical step towards career advancement in the state's public service.

