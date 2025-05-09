Liberia: Four Children Killed in Matadi House Fire

8 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — A predawn house fire Thursday in the Matadi community of Monrovia claimed the lives of four children, the Liberia National Fire Service said.

The victims were identified as Emmanuel Flomo, 8; Marcus Momolu, 12; Elizabeth Momolu, 6; and Lusu Kamara, 2. Authorities believe the blaze was sparked by a mosquito coil left burning in one of the rooms.

Fire Director Warsuwah Barvoul said the fire service received the alert at 1:21 a.m. and arrived at the scene 11 minutes later. However, firefighters were delayed in reaching the home due to a blocked and narrow alleyway.

"Despite our prompt arrival, we were unable to immediately access the home due to the narrow and blocked alley," Barvoul said Thursday during a briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism.

Barvoul also confirmed that one of the children who died was the child of a fire service officer.

