Nigeria: Military Neutralizes Kidnap Kingpin 'Onowu', Arrests Gunrunner Buhari Umar - DHQ

...Rescues 173 hostages, foils oil theft worth over N1.9 billion

Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday announced that military forces have successfully neutralized Nkwachi Eze, also known as Onowu, a notorious kidnapping kingpin who had been on the military's wanted list.

According to DHQ, Eze was responsible for coordinating multiple attacks and kidnappings across the South East. His neutralization marks a significant blow to kidnapping operations in the region.

In a separate operation, the military also confirmed the arrest of Buhari Umar, a suspected gunrunner and leader of a kidnapping syndicate responsible for terrorizing communities in Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, and Kaduna States.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday. He also revealed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke apprehended a five-man kidnapping syndicate in Lafia LGA of Nasarawa State. The suspects include Hassan Mohammed, Saleh Sani, Idi Yusuf, Adamu Danmai, and Hassan Bello.

Niger Delta

In the Niger Delta, 430 suspects were arrested for oil theft, while 95 illegal refinery sites, 351 crude oil cooking ovens, and 418 dugout pits were discovered and destroyed. Troops also foiled oil theft operations worth over N1.9 billion, recovering 1,009,733 litres of stolen crude oil and 304,811 litres of illegally refined AGO.

Recovered items included drilling machines, pumping machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 42 vehicles. Large quantities of arms, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, RPG tubes, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also seized.

North East - Operation Hadin Kai

Troops in the North East recorded the surrender of multiple ISWAP/JAS terrorists, including men, women, and children. Between April 30 and May 4, 2025, offensive operations in Askira Uba, Bama, Monguno, Konduga, and Gujba LGAs of Borno and Yobe States led to the neutralization of several terrorists and the rescue of two kidnapped victims.

Troops also arrested 29 logistics suppliers suspected of aiding terrorists in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Monguno, Damaturu, and Gujba. Items recovered included vehicles, motorcycles, and N739,000 in cash.

North West - Operation Fasan Yamaa

Military forces conducted fighting patrols in Goronyo and Isa LGAs of Sokoto State and Faskari LGA of Katsina State. Operations also extended to Talata Mafara and Kagarko LGAs of Zamfara and Kaduna States, resulting in the neutralization of terrorists and the rescue of nine kidnapped victims.

Troops intercepted a truck carrying N3.35 million concealed between bags of fruits and onions in Anka LGA of Zamfara State.

North Central - Operation Safe Haven

Troops arrested eight suspected criminals in Jos South, Qua'An Pan, Mangu LGAs of Plateau State, as well as Sanga and Kaura LGAs of Kaduna State. Recovered items included arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and livestock.

Troops also responded to credible intelligence and neutralized extremists, rescued six kidnapped victims, and recovered weapons during operations in Mangu, Riyom, Bassa, Barkin Ladi, and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State.

South East - Operation Udoka

In the South East, troops made contact with terrorists in Orsu and Ideato LGAs of Imo State, as well as Ihiala and Awgu LGAs of Anambra and Enugu States. Several terrorists were neutralized, and arms, ammunition, and IED materials were recovered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A suspected criminal was also arrested in Awgu LGA of Enugu State and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

General Kangye emphasized that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) remains committed to safeguarding national security and urged citizens to continue providing credible information.

He concluded: "We recognize the importance of transparency and accountability, and we remain committed to keeping the public informed through accurate and timely updates. The AFN will continue its operations across the country within the ambit of the law, giving due regard to human rights in line with global best practices."

The military reassured citizens to go about their daily activities without fear, noting that efforts are ongoing to rid the nation of terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality.