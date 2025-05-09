Liberia: Peter George Stripped of License for Alleged Fake Medical Credentials

8 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has revoked the medical license of Peter Matthew George, citing inconsistencies in his academic qualifications.

In a letter dated April 21, 2025, LMDC Chairperson Dr. Benetta Collins Andrews notified George that his license, previously registered under number 654, had been removed from the council's official roster. She emphasized that neither he nor any medical institution employing him would be allowed to operate without facing fines, closure, or prosecution.

"You are hereby mandated to refrain from indulging in the practice of medicine within the Republic of Liberia or risk persecution," the letter stated. The LMDC also referenced discrepancies found in George's credentials, including documents from the University of Hertfordshire and a contested award letter.

The revocation comes as part of a cleanup effort launched by the LMDC, which is conducting a nationwide credential audit of all doctors and dentists. In a public notice issued on April 29, the council announced that all medical professionals must submit updated documentation as part of the vetting process scheduled from May 5 to June 30, 2025.

The required documents include internship certificates and undergraduate medical degrees. Practitioners will subsequently be called before the Credentials Committee beginning July 7 to justify their claims.

"The exercise is part of our statutory duty to ensure only properly trained and verified professionals are allowed to practice," said Dr. Augustus Garlet Quiah, Registrar General of the LMDC. "Credential validation will now be a prerequisite for license renewal."

The audit and enforcement efforts have received backing from the Ministry of Health and other national health authorities. Officials say the campaign is necessary to uphold medical standards and protect patients from unqualified practitioners.

The LMDC stressed that it remains committed to safeguarding the healthcare system's integrity and warned that institutions failing to comply with licensing requirements risk serious penalties.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.