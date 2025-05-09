Liberia: Peter George Stripped of License for Alleged Fake Medical Credentials

Monrovia — The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has revoked the medical license of Peter Matthew George, citing inconsistencies in his academic qualifications.

In a letter dated April 21, 2025, LMDC Chairperson Dr. Benetta Collins Andrews notified George that his license, previously registered under number 654, had been removed from the council's official roster. She emphasized that neither he nor any medical institution employing him would be allowed to operate without facing fines, closure, or prosecution.

"You are hereby mandated to refrain from indulging in the practice of medicine within the Republic of Liberia or risk persecution," the letter stated. The LMDC also referenced discrepancies found in George's credentials, including documents from the University of Hertfordshire and a contested award letter.

The revocation comes as part of a cleanup effort launched by the LMDC, which is conducting a nationwide credential audit of all doctors and dentists. In a public notice issued on April 29, the council announced that all medical professionals must submit updated documentation as part of the vetting process scheduled from May 5 to June 30, 2025.

The required documents include internship certificates and undergraduate medical degrees. Practitioners will subsequently be called before the Credentials Committee beginning July 7 to justify their claims.

"The exercise is part of our statutory duty to ensure only properly trained and verified professionals are allowed to practice," said Dr. Augustus Garlet Quiah, Registrar General of the LMDC. "Credential validation will now be a prerequisite for license renewal."

The audit and enforcement efforts have received backing from the Ministry of Health and other national health authorities. Officials say the campaign is necessary to uphold medical standards and protect patients from unqualified practitioners.

The LMDC stressed that it remains committed to safeguarding the healthcare system's integrity and warned that institutions failing to comply with licensing requirements risk serious penalties.