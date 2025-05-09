Nigeria: No Decision Yet On Abure, Anyanwu - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has not taken a decision on the leadership crisis in the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Thursday evening.

He spoke in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi.

There were reports that INEC had recognised the embattled national chairman of LP, Julius Abure as well as Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the national secretary of the PDP.

Oyekanmi, however, said the reports were false and misleading.

"Our attention has been drawn to some media reports claiming that the Commission has recognised certain persons as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP)."

"The reports also inferred that the Commission has restored a particular individual as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), referring to the listings on the Commission's official website.

"However, the reports are false and misleading. The commission has not made any decision in respect of either the LP or PDP," Oyekanmi said.

He said the names of the national officers of the LP had previously been uploaded to INEC website following a court order, and not related in any way to the latest judgement of the Supreme Court.

He said, "In the same manner, the name of the National Secretary of the PDP on the same website was neither deleted nor reinstated.

"As a law abiding institution, the commission is carefully studying the judgement of the Supreme Court on the LP and will communicate its decision to the public in due course."