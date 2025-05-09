Liberia: Barbados' President Makes Historic First Visit to Liberia

Robertsfield, Margibi County — Barbados' President, Madam Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, has arrived in Liberia, becoming the first Barbadian head of state to visit the West African nation.

She was received at the Roberts International Airport by Liberia's Foreign Minister, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, along with several senior government officials.

In keeping with tradition, President Mason was welcomed by traditional leaders with symbolic offerings including kola nuts, country rice, and a white chicken--a customary Liberian gesture of hospitality to honored guests.

The arrival ceremony featured a performance of the Barbadian national anthem by the Armed Forces of Liberia's band, after which President Mason inspected a military guard of honor. The visiting president was later treated to a vibrant cultural display by the Liberia National Cultural Troupe, which left her visibly impressed by the dancers' movements and traditional performances.

While the media hoped for a statement, government officials restricted press access, and President Mason was quickly escorted to her motorcade by the Foreign Minister, the National Chief of Protocol, and other officials before departing the airport.

President Mason is leading a high-level delegation on a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening cultural and economic ties between Barbados and Liberia. The visit comes shortly after Barbados' Ambassador to Liberia and Ghana, Madam Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, presented her letters of credence to President Joseph Boakai on April 29.

This historic visit aligns with Liberia's foreign policy objective to deepen relations with Caribbean nations, particularly in the areas of tourism, trade, and investment. The President's agenda includes bilateral discussions and the signing of agreements in areas such as tourism, human resource development, and cultural exchanges. There will also be a focus on potential collaborations between Barbadian educational institutions and Liberian partners, as well as initiatives in event management and cultural festivals.

President Mason will attend a state luncheon hosted by President Boakai at Monrovia City Hall, followed by a visit to Providence Island on Friday, May 9. On Saturday, both leaders will travel to Crozierville for the dedication of a Presidential Monument honoring three Liberian presidents and head of state of Barbadian descent: Arthur Barclay, Edwin Barclay, and Gyude Bryant.

The monument also pays tribute to the 346 Barbadian families who settled in Crozierville in the 19th century and played pivotal roles in Liberia's development, particularly in the areas of governance, law, media, and communication.

The visit will further explore economic partnerships, especially in fisheries and potential rum production in Liberia. Both governments are also exploring the development of Crozierville into a major heritage tourism destination, recognizing its rich historical and cultural legacy.

The visit commemorates the historic ties between the two nations, dating back to May 10, 1865, when 346 Barbadian settlers arrived in Liberia at the invitation of President Daniel B. Warner. Their legacy remains deeply woven into Liberia's national fabric.