Liberia: Barbados' President Makes Historic First Visit to Liberia

8 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Robertsfield, Margibi County — Barbados' President, Madam Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, has arrived in Liberia, becoming the first Barbadian head of state to visit the West African nation.

She was received at the Roberts International Airport by Liberia's Foreign Minister, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, along with several senior government officials.

In keeping with tradition, President Mason was welcomed by traditional leaders with symbolic offerings including kola nuts, country rice, and a white chicken--a customary Liberian gesture of hospitality to honored guests.

The arrival ceremony featured a performance of the Barbadian national anthem by the Armed Forces of Liberia's band, after which President Mason inspected a military guard of honor. The visiting president was later treated to a vibrant cultural display by the Liberia National Cultural Troupe, which left her visibly impressed by the dancers' movements and traditional performances.

While the media hoped for a statement, government officials restricted press access, and President Mason was quickly escorted to her motorcade by the Foreign Minister, the National Chief of Protocol, and other officials before departing the airport.

President Mason is leading a high-level delegation on a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening cultural and economic ties between Barbados and Liberia. The visit comes shortly after Barbados' Ambassador to Liberia and Ghana, Madam Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, presented her letters of credence to President Joseph Boakai on April 29.

This historic visit aligns with Liberia's foreign policy objective to deepen relations with Caribbean nations, particularly in the areas of tourism, trade, and investment. The President's agenda includes bilateral discussions and the signing of agreements in areas such as tourism, human resource development, and cultural exchanges. There will also be a focus on potential collaborations between Barbadian educational institutions and Liberian partners, as well as initiatives in event management and cultural festivals.

President Mason will attend a state luncheon hosted by President Boakai at Monrovia City Hall, followed by a visit to Providence Island on Friday, May 9. On Saturday, both leaders will travel to Crozierville for the dedication of a Presidential Monument honoring three Liberian presidents and head of state of Barbadian descent: Arthur Barclay, Edwin Barclay, and Gyude Bryant.

The monument also pays tribute to the 346 Barbadian families who settled in Crozierville in the 19th century and played pivotal roles in Liberia's development, particularly in the areas of governance, law, media, and communication.

The visit will further explore economic partnerships, especially in fisheries and potential rum production in Liberia. Both governments are also exploring the development of Crozierville into a major heritage tourism destination, recognizing its rich historical and cultural legacy.

The visit commemorates the historic ties between the two nations, dating back to May 10, 1865, when 346 Barbadian settlers arrived in Liberia at the invitation of President Daniel B. Warner. Their legacy remains deeply woven into Liberia's national fabric.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.