Nigeria's Platos Raises $1.4m to Scale Preventive Health Platform

TLDR

Platos Health has raised $1.4 million in pre-seed funding to expand its AI-powered metabolic health platform, Platos Monitor

Platos Health enables users to monitor key health metrics--including heart rate, body fat, BMI, and hydration--using its medical-grade device

The funding will support product development, research, and wider rollout of the platform in Nigeria

Lagos-based health-tech startup Platos Health has raised $1.4 million in pre-seed funding to expand its AI-powered metabolic health platform, Platos Monitor. The round was led by Google for Startups, with participation from Invest International and angel investors from Google, Tesla, and Unicredit.

Founded in 2020 by Joseph Fakayode, Platos Health enables users to monitor key health metrics--including heart rate, body fat, BMI, and hydration--using its medical-grade device, the Platos Body Monitor. The device is already distributed through 300 pharmacies in Nigeria and integrates with health ecosystems like Apple Health and Google Health Connect.

With chronic diseases rising and Nigeria facing a severe shortage of medical professionals, Platos is targeting early detection and prevention. The startup claims 33% of users experienced significant weight loss within three months and that over half of surveyed users would feel disappointed without access to the product. The funding will support product development, research, and wider rollout of the platform in Nigeria.

Key Takeaways

Nigeria faces a growing metabolic health crisis, with 30% of adults living with at least one chronic condition and over 8 million diagnosed with diabetes. Yet, the country has fewer than 500 cardiologists serving a population of over 200 million. In this context, home-based digital monitoring platforms like Platos aim to close a critical gap in preventive care. Platos differentiates itself from established device makers like Omron and Fitbit by focusing not just on people already diagnosed with illness, but also on those with hidden or early-stage risks. By leveraging AI--through integrations like Google's Gemini--the platform provides personalized health summaries and fat analysis, shifting the care model from reactive to proactive. The startup's pricing strategy targets high-income urban consumers, but its longer-term bet is that preventive care will become mainstream. If it can move beyond premium households and offer affordable access, Platos could define how digital health evolves in emerging markets.