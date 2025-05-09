Rwandans React to Election of Pope Leo XIV

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, May 8, marking the election of a new pope after two days of intense and secretive deliberations.

The newly elected pope is Robert Francis Prevost from the United States, who will be known as Pope Leo XIV. Aged 69, Leo XIV is the first pontiff from the US.

With Rwanda's own Cardinal Antoine Kambanda among the 133 cardinal-electors, Rwandan believers awaited the announcement curiosity and hope. They welcomed the successor to late Pope Francis with joy.

The New Times spoke to Rwandans from different walks of life to capture their reactions and reflections on what the historic moment conclave means for them and for the future of the Catholic Church.

Epimaque Kalisa, 55, Catholic, Kigali City

Seeing how the conclave brought people together globally, including Rwandans, was powerful. It made me reflect on the importance of spiritual leadership in today's world. I hope the new pope will become a strong voice for peace, not only within the Church but across all nations.

He should lead efforts to end discrimination of every kind, even across religious lines and work to address the pressing issues of war and hunger affecting so many. My hope is that he will carry the Catholic Church's mission, uniting people in faith and compassion.

Marie-Claire Uwimana, 34, secondary school teacher

When I saw videos white smoke all over social media, I felt a deep sense of peace. It reminded me of the unity the Catholic Church brings, even across continents.

I pray that the new pope will prioritise the youth and their education, because that's what our communities need most. I don't know much about him yet, but I trust the choice made by the cardinals.

Alphonsine Mukamana, 52, catholic nun, Rwamagana District

This is a sacred moment and we have been praying for a humble and visionary leader, and I believe God has answered those prayers.

The Church in Africa is growing in both numbers and spirit, and we hope the new pope will continue to uplift and include our voices in the global mission of the Church, just as his predecessor did.

More than ever, we need a leader who brings people together in love, faith, and unity.

Aimable Niyonzima, 24, vendor, Rubavu District

I'm not Catholic, but it's inspiring to see people come together in joy and prayer. It was beautiful to witness how the Catholics were waiting for the announcement.

What struck me most was how everyone trusts the decision of the cardinals without question. Even at the market, people were curious and eager to know who the new pope would be. It shows how powerful unity and faith can be.

If the world could come together with that same trust and shared purpose, like Catholics do during a papal conclave, we could achieve so much more. I hope the new pope will focus on global health, ending wars, and fostering peace.

Solange Ineza, 19, catholic chorist, Kayonza District

As a young person in the Church, I'm genuinely excited. A new pope brings fresh energy and new possibilities. I hope he embraces platforms like social media to connect with young people and addresses real challenges we face today like mental health, unemployment, and the lack of a sense of purpose.

Many people lean only on belief and forget the importance of action and hard work. I'd love to see the new pope encourage a spirit of hustling, productivity, and resilience, all grounded in faith.

Most importantly, I hope he works to unite people of all religions to promote peace across the world.

Emmanuel Rugamba, 52, catechist, Nyagatare District

Habemus Papam (We have a Pope). It is always moving to witness this holy tradition. I look forward to seeing the new Pope's first acts and contributions to the world, and I hope he will bring healing especially in regions affected by conflict and inequality.

I truly believe the Holy Spirit guided the cardinals in choosing a leader who will help the world achieve many positive changes and help the Catholic Church to grow.

Jean de Dieu Habimana, 39, primary school teacher, Rubavu District

The moment I saw that white smoke appear, I felt a wave of hope. This tradition never gets old, it reminds us that faith, unity and purpose still have a place in today's world.

I pray Pope Leo XIV will prioritise compassion, justice, and the voices of those often unheard, especially in places battling poverty, war, or discrimination.

Diane Uwase, 26, youth leader, Huye District

Witnessing the announcement of a new pope reminds me how connected we all are, regardless of where we come from. I hope the new pontiff will be a bridge-builder and someone who listens deeply, leads with humility, and embraces the needs of young people, the sick, and the forgotten.

This is a new chapter for the Church and the world and I hope for it to be one of the best that the world will have.