Rwanda: How World Leaders Reacted to Pope Leo XIV's Election

World leaders have extended their congratulations following the election of Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, May 8.

The newly elected pontiff, 69-year-old Robert Francis Prevost from the United States, will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

He becomes the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church and the first in history to hail from the US. He succeeds the late Pope Francis from Argentina.

Following the announcement of the new pope, various world leaders sent their good wished to the new leader of the Catholic Church.

US President Trump

US President Donald Trump was among the first to welcome Pope Leo XIV. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the election of an American as a "Great Honor."

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," said Trump. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Prevost's election a "momentous moment" and emphasized the Church's role in addressing global challenges.

"The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally, and begins a new chapter for the leadership of the Church and in the world," Starmer wrote on X.

-- Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 8, 2025

"As Pope Francis' papacy showed, the Holy See has a special role to play in bringing people and nations together to address the major issues of our time; especially on climate change, alleviating poverty and promoting peace and justice across the world," he added.

Kenya's President William Ruto

Kenyan President William Ruto was among the first to send his good wishes to the Bishop of Rome via X.

"Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on your election as the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church," Ruto wrote.

pic.twitter.com/oqdGlAfRMq-- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 8, 2025

"May your papacy be a shining light of love, hope, and compassion; may it uplift the poor, give voice to the voiceless, heal divisions, and steadfastly champion peace, justice, and the sanctity of human dignity around the world. May your leadership inspire faith, unity, and moral renewal today and for generations to come."

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also extended her kind wishes.

"In a time marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the Loggia delle Benedizioni are a powerful call for peace, brotherhood and responsibility. A spiritual legacy that follows the path traced by Pope Francis, and that Italy looks at with respect and hope," Meloni wrote on her X account.

pic.twitter.com/k63TYy0frx-- Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 8, 2025

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

French President Emmanuel Macron described the occasion as a "historic moment" for the Church.

"A historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful. To Pope Leo XIV, and to all Catholics in France and around the world, I extend a message of fraternity," he wrote on X.

Barack Obama, Former US President

Former US President Barack Obama also congratulated the new Pope on X saying, "Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV."

-- Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2025

"This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith."

President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also shared his message of good wishes.

pic.twitter.com/SH6r5Nc5Xl-- Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) May 8, 2025

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new leader of the Catholic Church," Hichilema said. "May his leadership be blessed with wisdom, compassion, and strength as he shepherds the Church in these defining times."

WHO Chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also extended his kinds words to the newly elected Pope.

"Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. At a time when the world needs unity, generosity and peace more than ever, we will look to you for leadership," the WHO boss wrote on his X account.