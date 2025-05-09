Nigeria: Tinubu Requests for Land in Anambra to Build Own Retirement Home

8 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

President Bola Tinubu has asked Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to provide him with a plot of land in the state to build a retirement home.

Mr Tinubu spoke on Thursday during a reception organised in his honour when he visited the South-eastern state to commission some "legacy" projects.

"Many of my friends are from Anambra State, and I have seen many of them today," he began, shortly after receiving a chieftaincy title.

Continuing, the president said: "Going forward, we are not just friends. I am now a bona-fide son of the soil - one of you, your own son.

"Maybe my friend and your governor, Charles Soludo, should find me a plot of land for my retirement home after service."

When the audience began clapping for the request, Mr Tinubu further said he would not appreciate being accommodated for a short time such as one week.

"You don't have to move me (away) from the (Presidential) Villa for only one week. Give me a permanent abode," the president joked.

Chieftaincy title

Mr Tinubu was earlier honoured with the chieftaincy title of "Dike si Mba" by the traditional rulers in Anambra State.

The title was conferred on the president by the Chairperson of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Chidubem Iweka, at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

During the conferment, Mr Iweka, the traditional ruler of Obosi Community, explained that the title was presented in recognition of Mr Tinubu's contributions to the country's development.

"This is a title from all the royal fathers in the 179 communities of Anambra State. It is called Dike Si Mba Anambra, meaning 'warrior from the Diaspora,' and it acknowledges your good works across the country," the traditional ruler said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Tinubu expressed his gratitude for the honour, recalling that a traditional ruler in the state had given him a chieftaincy title in 2005.

"I feel deeply honoured by the conferment of the chieftaincy title by all the traditional rulers of Anambra State on behalf of the state.

"To have all the traditional rulers of Anambra confer another title on me is not only historic but one which I will greatly treasure for the rest of my life," he stated.

