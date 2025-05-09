Nigeria: Edo APC Leaders Accuse Permanent Secretary of Non-Payment of Media Adverts

9 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City — Some officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have raised concerns over the alleged non-payment for advertorials published in various newspapers since the inauguration of Governor Monday Okpebholo's administration.

The group, known as the Edo APC Leaders of Thought, represented by their spokesman, Momodu Adams, called for a shake-up in Government House. They pointed specifically to Mrs. Edith Sede, the Permanent Secretary of Government House and Protocol, as being responsible for the delays in processing payments for the media adverts.

Efforts to reach Mrs. Sede were unsuccessful. When Vanguard attempted to contact her at her office in the government house, the reporter was informed she was not available.

The group expressed concerns over the continued presence of certain officials from the previous administration in key offices, suggesting that bureaucratic delays were affecting the efficiency of Governor Okpebholo's agenda.

"We are concerned about the continued presence of certain officials from the last administration, especially in critical offices such as Government House and Protocol," Adams stated.

"There have been incidents of bureaucratic delays that are affecting governance. Governor Okpebholo deserves a team that is fully committed to his vision."

The group urged Governor Okpebholo to reorganize the inner workings of Government House and appoint a team aligned with his developmental blueprint, emphasizing the need for efficiency and commitment within the civil service ranks.

However, some government sources defended the civil service, insisting that civil servants are professionals trained to serve the state irrespective of political changes.

