Africa: All of Africa Today - May 9, 2025

U.S. Eyes Equatorial Guinea for Deporting Migrants, Says VP

Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue confirmed on X that the U.S. proposed deporting African migrants to the country, though no final agreement was reached. Mangue said he had asked President Donald Trump's administration to cover the housing and living costs of the deported African migrants as well as invest in local programs to help them reintegrate. Many Equatorial Guineans have expressed concerns about the proposal, fearing that the migrants will be criminals. However, Mangue assures that only those without criminal records will be accepted. There is concern that Equatorial Guinea may not accept deported U.S. citizens because of its harsh treatment of sub-Saharan African migrants, including arbitrary arrests and expulsions. This comes as the U.S. seeks nations to take in nationals to fulfill Trump's campaign promise of a large-scale deportation of undocumented migrants.

Thousands Protest Against Foreign Interference in Burkina Faso

Following a foiled coup attempt in Burkina Faso on April 21, thousands across Africa rallied in solidarity with the country and its revolutionary leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, denouncing foreign interference and imperialist destabilization. The government described the coup as an effort to "sow total chaos" and reverse the country's sovereign and revolutionary path under Traoré's leadership. Demonstrations occurred in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and Liberia under the banner "Hands Off the AES!", with protesters affirming support for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). The AES, made up of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, emerged as a symbol of West African resistance against neocolonialism. Traoré is seen as taking steps to reclaim control over Burkina Faso's resources and redirect wealth toward public services despite sanctions and increased external pressure.

U.S. Cuts $50 Million in Health Aid to Zambia Over Drug Theft

The United States announced it was cutting $50 million in health aid to Zambia due to the country's failure to address the "systematic theft" of donated drugs and medical supplies. U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales said the "difficult" decision followed repeated warnings to the Zambian government to safeguard vital medicines for the country's most vulnerable patients. Health Minister Elijah Muchima thanked the U.S. for its "generous support", saying that the theft problem predated the current administration, which took office in 2021. A year-long investigation by the U.S. embassy found that more than 2,000 pharmacies across Zambia were selling donated medical supplies. The aid cuts, scheduled to take effect the following year, will impact treatments for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis.

Rwanda Acts to Repatriate Trafficking Victims from Southeast Asia

The authorities in Rwanda intervened after several of its citizens stranded in Southeast Asia reached out to one of the country's social media influencers for help. The victims were lured by fraudulent job offers to Myanmar and Laos, where some of their passports and phones were confiscated. Since then, the government, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), repatriated ten Rwandans, with efforts ongoing to rescue five more. Over the past five years, there were reports of human trafficking and forced labor in Rwanda, and involving Rwandans in other parts of the world.

Drone Strikes Target Sudan's Eastern Cities, Fuel Crisis Deepens

Drone strikes targeted Sudan's eastern cities of Port Sudan and Kassala for a fourth consecutive day, hitting military installations, fuel depots, and the Osman Digna Air Base, causing fires and triggering a severe fuel crisis. According to eyewitnesses and security sources, at least ten drones were deployed, with local air defenses downing eight of them, four in Port Sudan and four in Kassala. In response, the UN stopped humanitarian aid flights to and from the city. The Sudanese Armed Forces blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the attacks, which also struck fuel depots, sparking fires and causing a severe fuel crisis marked by skyrocketing black market prices and long queues at petrol stations. The EU condemned the RSF's escalation, warning of worsening humanitarian conditions in Port Sudan, where displaced civilians face power outages, inflated food prices, and looting.