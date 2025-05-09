Liberian Red Cross Stands 'On the Side of Humanity' in Observance of World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day

Today, the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) joins the global Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025 under the theme "On the Side of Humanity". This year's theme underscores the unwavering commitment of millions of volunteers and staff around the world, particularly those working in conflict zones, natural disasters, and public health crises.

As part of the global celebration, the LNRCS has activated its local offices across the country, organizing indoor events, providing community services, and humanitarian aid donations--all reflecting the spirit of humanitarianism and the seven Fundamental Principles, particularly the principle of Humanity, which forms the cornerstone of our work.

Mr. Gregory Blamoh, Secretary General of the Liberia National Red Cross Society, emphasized the importance of continued humanitarian action in the face of global and local crises. "On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to stand with the vulnerable, the displaced, and the distressed. Our theme, 'On the Side of Humanity', is not just a slogan--it is a call to action.

As the Movement celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Fundamental Principles this year, the LNRCS is proud to continue its vital work across Liberia. In the past year, the Liberian Red Cross has made notable strides in Health and Care, Crisis and Disaster Response, Climate and Environmental Action, and Promoting Values, Inclusion and Human Dignity.

"We remember and pay tribute to the brave humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in the service of others. 34 of our colleagues working in conflict zones paid the ultimate price for helping humanity in 2024 and so far, this year 2025, 10 additional colleagues of ours have again paid the ultimate price.

Their courage and sacrifice remind us why we must protect the humanitarian space--so aid can reach those in need, without fear or restriction," Mr. Blamoh added. We urge global and national leaders to uphold humanitarian principles and ensure the protection of aid workers who risk their lives daily to serve others,".

The LNRCS calls on communities, partners, and authorities to recognize and support the critical role of Red Cross volunteers and staff, most of whom come from the very communities they serve. Their dedication remains a symbol of hope, unity, and resilience.

About the Liberia National Red Cross Society

The Liberia National Red Cross Society is a leading humanitarian organization in Liberia, working to alleviate human suffering, protect life and health, and uphold human dignity--guided by the seven Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.