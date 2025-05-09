Nigeria: Jigawa Distributes 30,000 Free Uniforms to Boost Girl-Child Education

Governor Namadi explained that the initiative aligns with the administration's policy of offering free education for girls from primary through to university level

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to educational development, with a special emphasis on empowering the girl-child.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony for the distribution of 30,000 free school uniforms to female students and a wide range of sports equipment to senior secondary schools, held at Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jahun, the governor described the initiative as a key component of the state's educational reform agenda.

"Today is yet another very important day for us as we launch the distribution of school uniforms, especially for our female students. We are distributing about 30,000 uniforms across the state. In addition to that, we are also distributing sports materials to support extracurricular and physical activities in our schools," he stated.

Governor Namadi explained that the initiative aligns with the administration's policy of offering free education for girls from primary through to university level, stressing the transformative impact of educating the girl-child.

"Our objective is to ensure that girls are not only encouraged to enrol in school but are supported to pursue their education to the highest level. It is well-established that educating a girl-child is one of the most powerful tools for societal development. When you educate a woman, you educate a nation."

Highlighting the central role women play in family and community life, the governor added, "Women are the backbone of families. They guide and support their children's learning, prepare them for school, and nurture them through all stages of development. Investing in their education is a decision of immeasurable value."

Recognising the unique cultural and social dynamics of Jigawa communities, Governor Namadi reaffirmed his government's commitment to targeted educational programmes, particularly in the medical field, to sponsor talented female students into health-related professions.

"These are deliberate efforts aimed at making girl-child education a cornerstone of our developmental agenda," he said.

The governor also noted the significant investments made in technical and vocational education, including the construction of vocational workshops and the provision of training equipment in trades such as building, welding, and carpentry.

According to him, billions of naira have been spent on school renovation, teacher training, and the procurement of essential learning materials.

"Education remains a critical pillar of our 12-point development agenda. Last year, we allocated 32% of our budget to education, and this year, the sector still commands the highest share at 26.7%," he disclosed.

Among the flagship initiatives mentioned is the ₦67 billion Jigawa Unite Project, a five-year programme initiated through a memorandum of understanding with a UK-based institution. The project aims to integrate ICT into teaching, provide continuous teacher training, and enhance learning environments across the state.

The governor also highlighted the launch of Jigawa Compete, a digital learning platform aimed at equipping teachers in higher institutions with ICT skills for 21st-century instruction. These initiatives are further bolstered by the introduction of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to meet growing industry demands.

"We will continue to invest in education because we believe it is the bedrock of any meaningful development. Our priorities include teacher training, the provision of modern equipment and teaching materials, and infrastructure renovation," Mr Namadi asserted.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Yusuf Chamo, outlined the scope and impact of the materials being distributed.

"We are here today to flag off the distribution of essential facilities that will significantly improve the learning environment in our senior secondary schools across Jigawa State. As part of this initiative, the government has procured a wide range of sports equipment for distribution."

These include 304 footballs, 70 basketballs, 228 volleyballs, 70 handballs, 30 badminton sets, 20 table tennis kits, 593 tracksuits, 738 jerseys, 96 athletic kits, and 774 whistles for sports training. Mr Chamo, a professor, noted that these resources would support physical education and promote sports development among students.

He commended Governor Namadi's investment in the education sector, referencing the sponsorship of 137 female students to study specialised courses at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi. He also highlighted the government's sponsorship of over 18,000 students for the recent JAMB examinations.

Mr Chamo further applauded the governor's approval of the Girls for Health (G4H) programme, under which over ₦100 million has been allocated to train female students in core science subjects, provide learning materials, and pay allowances to mentoring teachers.

The Commissioner also emphasised the administration's unwavering support for scholarships at all levels of education.

"Notably, in the Jigawa State foreign scholarship programme, 70% of the beneficiaries are female students, many of whom are now studying MBBS and other medical-related courses in Cyprus and India," he added.