Equatorial Guinea in Talks to Take U.S.-Deported Migrants

Voice of America
A map of Equatorial Guinea.
9 May 2025
allAfrica.com

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue confirmed on X that the U.S. proposed deporting African migrants to the country, though no final agreement was reached.

In exchange for accepting deported African migrants from the United States, Mangue said he had asked President Donald Trump's administration to cover the housing and living costs of the deported African migrants as well as invest in local programs to help them reintegrate.

Many Equatorial Guineans have expressed concerns about the proposal, fearing that the migrants will be criminals. However, Mangue assures that only those without criminal records will be accepted. There is concern that Equatorial Guinea may not accept deported U.S. citizens because of its harsh treatment of sub-Saharan African migrants, including arbitrary arrests and expulsions.

This comes as the U.S. seeks nations to take in nationals to fulfill Trump's campaign promise of a large-scale deportation of undocumented migrants.

Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, recently said that the country is in its   early stages   of discussions with the Trump administration to accept migrants deported from the United States. Kigali had previously agreed to a similar agreement with the UK in 2022, but that plan fell through after the change of government in London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.