Liberia's Aviation Sector Aims to Become Economic Hub With Airport Special Economic Zones

9 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Harbel — The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), in collaboration with the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZ), has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to establish the nation's first Airport Special Economic Zones (ASEZ) at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The agreement, signed Thursday at RIA in Margibi County, marks a significant step in the Liberian government's infrastructure-led development agenda. It signals a renewed push to transform the country's aviation sector into a catalyst for economic growth, industrialization, and regional trade.

The ASEZs aim to convert airport land into industrial and commercial hubs promoting light manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure development, and business services. The zones are expected to boost foreign direct investment, create jobs, and strengthen Liberia's economic competitiveness within West Africa.

"This agreement lays the foundation for a vibrant airport city," said Jero Mends-Cole, managing director of the Liberia Airport Authority. "By designating airport land as a Special Economic Zone, we're creating a space that attracts investment, drives diversification, and positions Liberia competitively in both regional and global markets."

Prince A. Wreh, executive chairman of the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority, emphasized the strategic importance of Liberia's location.

"Liberia's geographic position offers a gateway to West Africa," Wreh said. "This initiative leverages that strength along with our airport infrastructure to foster trade and sustainable economic activity across the region."

The launch of the ASEZ aligns with LAA's planned modernization of RIA. Upcoming upgrades include enhanced terminal facilities, improved runways and taxiways, upgraded fire and safety systems, expanded power supply infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced aviation technologies.

Authorities say these improvements will boost operational efficiency, increase passenger and cargo capacity, and create a more competitive environment for investors.

The Liberia Airport Authority reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national development by building infrastructure that enables trade, fosters investment, and advances regional integration.

