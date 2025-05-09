Liberia: Dr. Peter George Dismissed for Fraudulent Credentials

Dr. Peter Matthew George, formerly the Medical Director at Esther & Jereline Medical Center in Ganta, Nimba County, has been dismissed from his position as President of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC).

The dismissal is accompanied by the revocation of his medical license, effectively barring the former Medical Director of Vice President Jeremiah Koung's Medical Center from ever practicing medicine or engaging in any medical-related activities within Liberia. This drastic measure was taken due to allegations of fraudulent medical credentials.

The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) announced its decision through a communication dated April 21, 2025.

"The Credential Committee has officially informed my office that your claim of being a Medical Doctor could not be substantiated by the documents you provided. Particularly so that you've failed to provide your undergraduate medical certificate and internship certificate which are the absolute prerequisites for obtaining license to practice medicine in Liberia. The Credential Committee has therefore in its Friday, April 18, 2025, sitting recommended the REVOCATION OF YOUR LICENSE effective immediately. Kindly consider this communication as LMDC's official endorsement of the recommendation by the credential committee based on the findings of its investigation" a letter signed by Dr. Benetta Colins Andrews said.

The communication, titled "Revocation of Your License to Practice Medicine in Liberia," outlined the reasons for Dr. George's dismissal and the revocation of his license.

According to the LMDC, Dr. George had been requested on March 18, 2025, to submit documentation to the Credentials Committee for re-evaluation of his licensure status.

The LMDC records, at the time, indicated that there were no credentials available for Dr. George, raising serious concerns about the validity of his medical qualifications.

The communication specifically noted the following:

·The license number 654 previously assigned to Dr. George has been removed and revoked from the LMDC roster, effective immediately.

·Dr. George is prohibited from practicing medicine within Liberia and warned of potential legal persecution should he attempt to continue unauthorized medical activities.

The decision to revoke Dr. George's license was approved by several high-ranking members of the LMDC; Dr. Stephen Kennedy, Chairman Credential Committee, Dr. Benetta Collins-Andrews, Chairlady Liberia Medical & Dental Council (LMIX) and Augustus G. Quah, Registrar General Liberia Medical & Dental Council (LMIX)

The incident has raised critical questions about the integrity of medical professionals and the efficacy of credential audits within Liberia's healthcare system. Fraudulent medical credentials not only compromise the quality of care provided to patients but also erode trust in regulatory bodies like LMDC.

In view of this, the LMDC has announced the commissioning of credential audit, saying the audit has become necessary because its current records show incomplete documentation for some Doctors.

It has therefore mandated all Doctors and Dentists to populate their files with updated credentials to align with their current professional rankings beginning Monday May 5, to Monday, June 30, 2025.

"Doctors and Dentists will thereafter be called in by the Credentials Committee in no specific order to justify their claims on documentation they provide beginning Monday, July 7, 2025" the communication noted.

The LMDC listed the minimum documentation required to qualify to face the Credentials Committee as Internship Certificate and undergraduate Medical Degree.

According to the LMDC, the moved is in line with the statutory mandate of the institution as per its 2010 Act of National Legislation, sub-chapter B-Functions of the Council, section 61.4, which states that "The Council shall register all Physicians, Surgeons, Dental Surgeons and Allied Medical Professionals within the Republic of Liberia"

Also, the authority provides that "The Council shall issue licenses to qualified and deserving Physicians, Surgeons, Dental Surgeons and allied medical professionals within the Republic of Liberia, that have graduated from recognized and credible medical institutions".

Meanwhile, following the implementation of the credentials audit of Dr. George, he was officially requested to populate his file with the initial credentials that qualified him for licensure over the years.

He was said to have made some presentation but failed to present his undergraduate medical degree which is the actual foundation for further professional advancement in the field of medical practice.

According to the LMDC, Dr. George later presented an "Award Verification Letter" as his proof of obtaining a maiden medical degree from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom after which his meeting with the credential committee was rescheduled for Friday, April 18, 2025, for evaluation and possible authentication of his award letter.

"You declined to appear before the credentials committee on grounds as stated in a communication to Dr. Augustus G. Quiah, Registrar General of LMDC. Evaluation of your credentials were however still conducted by the committee based on the documents you presented to them. Of utmost concern is that investigation showed that the only University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom does not currently offer a medical degree" the LMDC stated.

The LMDC further indicated that the University of Hertfordshire is now making plans to commence a medical degree program beginning 2026 at the end of which a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree will be offered in line with the British medical education context as opposed to the Doctor of Medicine (MD) offered in the American medical education context.

The investigation further disclosed that the University of Hertfordshire opening of the Hertfordshire Medical School is currently on hold pending approval from the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom.

The LMDC disclosed that another major point of contention is the fact that Dr. George "letter of award" shows that he obtained an MD and postgraduate medical degree all in the space of 4 years which is not possible by any national or international standard as the minimal time to study general medicine including up to postgraduate level will span not less than 10-12 years depending on the individual country of study.

The LMDC pointed to an attached notice from the University of Hertfordshire with information regarding the pending launch of its Hertfordshire Medical School slated for 2026. Attached also is your letter of award with the discrepancies mentioned supra.