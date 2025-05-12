Nigeria: UNICEF's Education Initiative Brings Hope to Adamawa's Out-of-School Children

Yola — In Adamawa State, a beacon of hope has emerged for thousands of out-of-school children who had lost access to education due to various challenges.

The state government has expressed its gratitude to UNICEF for its unwavering support in promoting both formal and non-formal education in the state

This initiative has not only improved infrastructure but also provided a second chance to children who had given up on their dreams of acquiring an education.

At the heart of this initiative are the Accelerated Basic Education Centres (ABEC), which have set up 62 non-formal learning centers in Gombi Local Government Area headquarters in the state.

These centers provide a safe and welcoming environment for out-of-school children, including married and divorced young girls, to attend classes and learn.

Over the weekend THISDAY met one of the students' facilitators at Gombi, Mrs. Shelena Daniel, who noted the learning process is designed to be fun and engaging, making it easier for children to grasp concepts and build their confidence.

She explained the impact of this initiative is evident in the increased attendance rates in schools or learning centers.

Alhaji Isa Mohammed a member of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) in Gombi attributed this success to community sensitization efforts, which have raised awareness about the importance of education.

He praised UNICEF for its role in reducing crime through education, saying the organization's efforts have brought about a sense of hope and renewal in the community.

Mohammed said for students who missed early schooling, a 9-month programme has been designed to fast-track their learning and prepare them for adult education.

He said this programme bridges the gaps in both formal and non-formal education, allowing learners to progress like their peers in regular schools.

According to Mr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim, UNICEF Education Specialist, this initiative has been a game-changer for many children who had lost access to education.

Ibrahim said, the Adamawa State Government's commitment to improving education is evident in its partnership with UNICEF and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

"Together, they have developed a plan to improve Early Childhood, formal, and non-formal education in the state." he said

Adamawa State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Garba Umar Pella, expressed the government's appreciation for UNICEF's support, saying it has been instrumental in promoting child education and fighting social problems like insecurity and drug abuse.

He said, the initiative continues to bear fruit, the people of the state are hopeful it will bring about a brighter future for their children.

With UNICEF's support, the state government is working to ensure that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Pella said the story of Adamawa's out-of-school children is one of resilience and determination.

Despite the challenges they face, they are eager to learn and build a better future for themselves. With initiatives like this, there is hope that they will be able to overcome their challenges and achieve their dreams.

He said as the programme continues to make a positive impact, it's clear the partnership between the Adamawa State Government and UNICEF is one that will have lasting effects on the state's education sector.

By working together, they can ensure that every child in the state has access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential.