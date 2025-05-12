Liberia: Boakai Unveils Liberia-Barbados Heritage Monument

In a historic event marking the 160th Anniversary of Crozierville, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has unveiled a Liberia-Barbados Heritage Presidential Monument, commemorating the shared ancestry and diplomatic ties between Liberia and Barbados.

The monument was revealed during a ceremony held Saturday in the township of Crozierville in honor of Barbadian President Dame Sandra Prunella Mason's recent state visit to Liberia.

The heritage monument showcases the images of three former Liberian leaders of Barbadian descent including President Arthur Barclay (1904-1912), President Edwin Barclay, and President Charles Gyude Bryant (2003-2006). These figures are recognized for their pivotal roles in Liberia's history and their ancestral connections to Barbados.

As part of the celebration, President Boakai also unveiled a newly named street sign in Crozierville, now known as "Barbados Circle," symbolizing the township's historical roots tied to Barbadian settlers.

President Boakai and President Mason were warmly received at the ceremony by Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, along with county officials and community leaders.

In accordance with tradition, local leaders presented a live white chicken and kola nuts as a symbol of peace and welcome.

The two presidents toured the heritage center together, where President Boakai officially unveiled the trio of monuments and a larger commemorative marker, which narrates the journey of Barbadian settlers who migrated to Liberia over 160 years ago.

Later, President Boakai attended a service at the historic Crozierville Church, joining residents in a symbolic reconnection with their Barbadian heritage.

During the official program, Township Chairperson Dr. Ophelia I. Weeks highlighted the rich history of Crozierville and honored several outstanding community members, including youth advocates Mathew Kehkula and Rander Deeks, long-serving commissioner Maedeaco Siakah, and dedicated educators Fenne Parthmore and Gladys Ports.

The celebration began on Friday with a welcoming ceremony at the Executive Mansion and continued with a lunch at Monrovia City Hall and a visit to Providence Island, culminating in Saturday's festivities in Crozierville.

In his remarks, President Boakai praised the people of Crozierville for preserving their heritage and acknowledged the significance of the Barbadian connection in Liberia's founding narrative.

"This celebration is not just about Crozierville but about the journey of a people. It tells the story of Liberia as a country built by individuals from across the globe who became Liberians," Boakai said. "The greatest asset of Liberia is not its trees or minerals, but its people who came from everywhere and contributed to making this country what it is today."

President Mason, in her address, expressed deep gratitude for the tribute and emphasized the ancestral bond between the two nations.

"This monument honors not just the founding of Crozierville, but the resilience of those who left their homeland in search of dignity and a new beginning," she said. "Our connection is not just historical but ancestral, and it is our duty to preserve this bond through continued cooperation and cultural exchange."

As a symbol of unity, a commemorative cloth bearing the flags of both Liberia and Barbados was presented to President Mason.

In an exclusive interview, Ambassador Lawrencezoe Witherspoon, a direct descendant of the Crozierville settlers, shared his journey of tracing his lineage and publishing a book in 2020 titled "The Ports Find a New Home in Liberia." The book sparked renewed interest in Barbadian-Liberian relations and helped facilitate President Mason's historic visit.

Witherspoon recounted that in 2023, a group of Liberians travelled to Barbados for what was called the "Sankofa Pilgrimage," derived from the Ghanaian word meaning "to go back and fetch it" a symbolic return to one's roots.

He said it was quite an event when the Barbadian government hosted them for eight days. At the end of the visit, both sides expressed interest in establishing formal diplomatic relations. Under the Weah administration, Barbados initially proposed the idea of formalizing ties.

He added that despite efforts dating back 159 years, when President Daniel Warner worked with the Governor of Barbados to bring Barbadian descendants back to Liberia, it wasn't until President Boakai's inauguration that progress was made.

He revealed that through the efforts of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who later visited the Barbadian Embassy in Ghana, an agreement was reached that has brought the relationship to where it stands today.

Meanwhile, Crozierville was named after two brothers from the American Colonization Society who contributed $10,000 on top of what the Society had already raised to hire a ship to transport Barbadian settlers to Liberia.

Upon arrival, the land was granted to them by President Warner, and each family received 25 acres, while everyone was allotted 20 acres. In recognition of the critical financial support from the Crozier brothers, the settlers collectively decided to name the new settlement Crozierville. -Edited By Othello B. Garblah.