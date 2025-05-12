Nigeria: 78 Nigerian Girls Rescued From Human Trafficking in Côte d'Ivoire Return Home

12 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Esther Onyegbula, Dickson Omobola & Favour Ulebor

No fewer than 78 Nigerian girls trafficked to Côte d'Ivoire was safely repatriated home in the early hours of yesterday.

The victims, some of whom were pregnant, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at approximately 1:00 a.m., and were received by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP.

Speaking at the airport's arrival wing, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dr. Binta Bello, described the rescue as a powerful symbol of national responsibility and resilience in the face of transnational trafficking crimes.

Describing them as rescued daughters of the nation, Bello said: "Today (yesterday) marks not only their safe return but also a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to ending the scourge of human trafficking."

She confirmed that some of the perpetrators behind the trafficking ring had already been apprehended and would be prosecuted.

While she did not disclose specific details for operational security, Bello assured Nigerians that NAPTIP was working in close collaboration with international partners to dismantle the networks responsible.

Explaining further, she said: "The return of the young women was made possible through a coordinated effort involving the Nigerian government, international partners, and private sector support, notably Air Peace, which facilitated the victims' return free of charge.

"Your courage and survival symbolise hope for thousands still trapped in the shadows. You are home. And this country stands with you."

Expressing gratitude to the federal government for its consistent political will and support for NAPTIP's mission, civil society organizations and global partners, she said "the collaboration continues to empower us.

"This latest rescue highlights Nigeria's ongoing struggle against a deeply rooted trafficking crisis."

According to the NAPTIP boss, hundreds of Nigerian women and girls are trafficked annually to West African countries, Europe, and the Middle East, often under the guise of job offers or false promises.

