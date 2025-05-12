Nigeria: Archbishop Josef Bassey Leads 100,000 in Nationwide Prayer to Reclaim Nigeria's Destiny

..."Fire Revolution Campaign intensifies across Nigeria; with a planned prophetic strike this Friday to dismantle territorial curses and enforce national destiny restoration."

In a prophetic move shaking the spiritual foundations of Nigeria, Archbishop Josef Bassey--renowned prophetic voice, revivalist, reformer, and President of the Cross River State Christian Leaders Forum--has launched a nationwide spiritual uprising tagged the Fire Revolution Campaign, mobilizing over 100,000 believers across Nigeria in a synchronized warfare prayer operation.

The most recent fire night, themed "Breaking the Chains of Bloodline Evil Patterns," witnessed explosive prayer gatherings across all the six geographical regions of Nigeria and diaspora hubs. Testimonies of deliverance, healing, and breakthroughs are already pouring in as ancestral yokes and generational limitations are being shattered by fire.

"This is not just a campaign; it's a prophetic invasion," Archbishop Bassey declared. "The time has come to dismantle demonic altars and redeem the prophetic destiny of our families, regions, and nation. Nigeria is rising on the wings of fire."

Now gaining global attention, the Fire Revolution is being hailed as a spiritual reawakening and a clarion call to believers nationwide.

This Friday: A Territorial Strike for Nigeria's Prophetic Destiny will be launched as the campaign intensifies with a focused theme: "Breaking Territorial Curses and Reclaiming Nigeria's Destiny." From local assemblies to national platforms, believers will converge to: