Nigeria: Oil Marketers Flood Jetties With 283, 577 Metric Tonnes of Imported Petrol, Others

·As Dangote Refinery export diesel, import crude

Oil marketers have flooded the domestic market with 283, 577 metric tonnes of imported Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol and other petroleum products.

This was even as the 650,000 Dangote Petroleum Refinery exported 44,000 metric tonnes of diesel to the global market while making preparations to receive 136,124 metric tonnes of imported crude oil for refining, weekend.

However, the imported petrol and other petroleum products were being discharged at the various depots and jetties in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Warri.

The breakdown indicated that A.A Rano took delivery of 15,000 metric tonnes of petrol at the new Oil jetty in Lagos while unnamed company took delivery of 24,000 metric tonnes of the product at Ibafon, according to Petroleum Price NG tanker position.

The tanker position indicated that another unnamed company took delivery of 10,500 metric tonnes of petrol at Menji Oil while Prudent Energy was about to receive 15,000 metric tonnes of PMS at Fatgbems.

Bovas Oil and Emadeb were awaiting clearance to discharge 10,500 metric tonnes of petrol and 20,777 metric tonnes, respectively at their jetties.

The tanker position also indicated that Bovas and A.A. Rano were also preparing to take delivery of 15,000 metric tonnes and 23,000 metric tonnes of petrol at Bovas jetty and A.A Rano jetty, respectively.

A vessel known as St Walga was expected to discharge 15,000 metric tonnes of AYM Shafa's petrol while Matrix Triumph, another vessel was expected to arrive Matrix jetty with another 15,000 metric tonnes of the product.

Other products being discharged at the jetties included diesel,base oil and fuel oil.

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery exported 44,000 tonnes of diesel to the global market while making preparations to receive 136,124 tonnes of imported crude oil for refining.

While the vessel known as Popi Sazaklis was expected to discharge the crude oil, STI Meraux was "loading ex Dangote Petroleum Refinery."

Checks by Vanguard, yesterday, indicated that operators look forward to a dynamic domestic market in the coming weeks.

Recently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) pledged to deepen collaboration aimed at ensuring Nigeria's energy security and advancing shared prosperity for Nigerians.

This commitment was made during a courtesy visit by the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, and his delegation to the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, and members of the company's Senior Management Team at the NNPC Towers, on Thursday.

Dangote said: "There is no competition between us, we are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business and we are also part of NNPC. This is an era of co-operation between the two organizations."

In his remarks, the GCEO, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari assured Dangote of a mutually beneficial partnership anchored on healthy competition and productive collaboration.