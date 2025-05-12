Nigeria: Failed Politicians Using Obi's Name to Revive Faltering Careers - Ex-LP National Treasurer

A former National Treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), Ms. Oluchi Opara, has condemned the exploitation of the name of LP's 2023 Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by individuals attempting to revive their faltering political careers.

Opara stated that this troubling trend not only undermines the political process but also erodes public trust in genuine leadership. She made these remarks on Sunday in Abuja.

Opara specifically referenced Mr. Faduri Joseph, who had claimed to be a presidential aspirant for the 2023 election. She said:

"I strongly condemn the growing trend of individuals exploiting the name of Mr. Peter Obi, a respected figure and the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, to revive their faltering political careers. Such actions not only undermine the integrity of our political process but also erode public trust in genuine leadership."

Opara emphasized that the Labour Party, like other political parties in Nigeria, is navigating its own challenges and that no one should use Obi's name or the party's internal issues for personal gain:

"The Labour Party, like other political parties in Nigeria, is navigating its challenges, and no one should use Mr. Obi's name or the party's internal issues as a platform for personal aggrandizement."

She went on to clarify that Mr. Faduri Joseph had been making misleading claims about being a presidential aspirant for the Labour Party in 2023.

"It has come to my attention that one Mr. Faduri Joseph has been making misleading claims in the media, presenting himself as a presidential aspirant of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections. Mr. Joseph has gone further to allege that the ongoing crisis within the Labour Party is 'poetic justice' for what he describes as a betrayal he suffered in 2022, claiming he was manipulated and edged out to favor Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate."

Opara categorically denied Joseph's claims, asserting that he was never a presidential aspirant of the party:

"I wish to categorically state that Mr. Faduri Joseph was never a presidential aspirant of the Labour Party. To the best of my knowledge, as the National Treasurer of the Labour Party at the time, Mr. Joseph did not purchase the nomination form required to contest the party's primaries."

Opara explained that purchasing a nomination form was a mandatory step for any aspirant in the Labour Party's primary elections and challenged Joseph to provide proof of any payment he claims to have made:

"The process of purchasing a nomination form is a verifiable and mandatory step for any aspirant seeking to participate in the Labour Party's primary elections. If Mr. Joseph claims to have made any payment in this regard, I challenge him to provide concrete proof of such payment--especially bank transaction records paid into the Labour Party's account. In the absence of such evidence, I urge him to retract his claims and forever remain silent on this matter."

Opara also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intervene in the Labour Party's leadership crisis following the Supreme Court's judgment that removed Julius Abure as the National Chairman:

"In light of the uncertainty within the Labour Party, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the regulatory body overseeing elections and political parties, to step in and address the complexities surrounding the party's leadership and operations. This intervention is critical, especially in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's judgment that removed Abure as the National Chairman of Labour Party, to restoring order and ensuring transparency."

Opara added that the Labour Party remains committed to its ideals and will not allow falsehoods to distract from its mission to serve the Nigerian people:

"The Labour Party remains committed to its ideals, and we will not allow falsehoods to distract from our mission to serve the Nigerian people."